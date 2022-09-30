Everton fined £300,000 after last season’s pitch invasion following victory over Crystal Palace

Everton have been fined £300,000 by the Football Association after the field invasion that followed their win that retained their place in the Premier League.

The scenes were so wild at the final whistle that Crystal Palace players had to flee to safety; Palace manager Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with a supporter and was verbally assaulted when he made his way to the dressing room.

The FA condemned the behavior of some Evertonians, saying in a statement:

“Everton admitted that he failed to ensure that the spectators – and any persons claiming to be supporters or followers – behaved in an orderly manner and refrained from threatening and violent behavior when entering the field.”

Everton fans stormed the pitch at Goodison Park after their comeback win over Crystal Palace