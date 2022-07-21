Everton fan group The 27 Campaign announce protest outside Goodison Park this Saturday

Everton supporters will protest against owner Farhad Moshiri on Saturday as frustration with the club’s current direction mounts.

The 27 campaign has been vocal all summer about their wishes for Moshiri and Bill Kenwright to leave the club, over what they see as mismanagement at the highest level.

Everton came dangerously close to relegation from the Premier League for the first time last season, avoiding the decline with just one game to play after a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on 19 May.

However, the summer break has done little to ease tensions, with top scorer Richarlison being sold to Premier League rivals Tottenham, and there is no sign of a replacement on the way.

And the problems have been compounded by on-field appearances, with Frank Lampard’s men being beaten 4-0 by MLS outfit Minnesota United on Wednesday.

The 27 Campaign released the reasons for the action, citing an ongoing lack of communication and commitment from the board.

“The 27 Campaign believes that Everton’s current leadership, including the chairman, board of directors and executive, falls well short of the requirements of a modern football club in terms of skills, commercial experience, governance and ambition,” they wrote. them in a statement.

This conclusion is evidenced by the complete mismanagement of the football business (only now being addressed by Kevin Thelwell, Frank Lampard and his team), the club’s financial performance (leading to record losses and significant restrictions on current and future transfer activities) and concerns on the future ownership and financing of the club, including Bramley-Moore Stadium.

More timely, with only two weeks left until the start of the season, the club is struggling in the transfer market after selling its key player in Richarlison and there is no indication that the squad needs to be strengthened by the move. manager and the fans.

Recent comments from the club on behalf of Farhad Moshiri have not allayed the concerns. They represent no commitment and show no evidence that he is listening to the concerns of many fans.”

Everton have only made one signing this summer, with out-of-contract centre-back James Tarkowski arriving from Burnley.

The Toffees have been linked with the likes of Jesse Lingard and Maxwel Cornet, but have yet to strike a deal for an attacker following Richarlison’s departure.

The 27 Campaign published an open letter to Moshiri after he announced last week that he would not sell the club, despite holding talks with an American consortium led by former Manchester United and Chelsea chief, Peter Kenyon.

The open letter read: ‘Dear Mr Moshiri, since December last year the 27 campaign has respectfully requested you to listen, be involved and act on the concerns of many fans regarding the running of our club.

“Together with all Evertonians, we recognized the need to support the club as the threat of relegation increased last season.

“As widely acknowledged by manager Frank Lampard and our team, but only briefly by yourself in your open letter of 8 June, the support and actions of the fans have contributed immensely to the survival of our Premier League.

“When news broke of a potential takeover, the 27 campaign postponed sending a response to your open letter on the assumption that a takeover was the best outcome for you and the club.

“However, we must ask you to speak to the fans about your plans regarding the ownership of the club, the management of the club and how it will overcome the obvious shortcomings of last season and the past few years.

Too late, football is beginning to realize that fans are the true trustees of their clubs.

More importantly and more specifically, the actions of Everton fans at the end of last season undoubtedly prove our role in shaping the future of the club.

“We need to be direct and say that the response from you and your board to the fans is inadequate and shows a lack of respect.

The 27 Campaign has publicly asked you to listen, engage and act, but have received no response or confirmation from you.

“This can’t go on. While all Evertonians will continue to support Frank Lampard and the team, we must demand more from you and we will draw attention to your lack of commitment and the continued poor management of the club ahead of the new season.

‘Enough is enough Mr Moshiri, respond, explain the possible change of ownership, your plans for the club, the changes in the club’s business that are much needed.

“Do not reject the pleas of those fans who wish for a better football club, one that is in line with our club motto, Nil Satis Nisi Optimum.

‘Sincerely, The 27 Campaign.’

In a statement released last week, Moshiri denied that he wanted to sell Everton and insisted that he would remain fully committed to finishing the club’s new stadium.

“Dear Evertonians,” he wrote. “There has been a lot of talk lately about investing in our football club – even acquisitions – but I want to make it clear that there is currently no ‘for sale’ sign outside Everton Football Club.

“It will always be pragmatic to explore all potential investment opportunities and, as I have been transparent, I am focused on completing the financing for our fantastic new stadium and strengthening the squad and that may involve a minority investment. That will continue.

“But I want to reassure you all that Everton Football Club is not for sale.

“My commitment to the Club remains strong and focused and Kevin Thelwell and the chairman are currently working hard to bring in new players to improve Frank Lampard’s roster.

“There will be new signings and I would like to ask the supporters to rate us at the end of the transfer window – not now – and to listen to the official club channels for information.”

Moshiri added that he intended to be more open and communicative with Everton fans following the appointment of an Everton Fan Advisory Board.