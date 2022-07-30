Everton eye move for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, but unlikely to go for team-mate Ross Barkley

Everton are keeping an eye on Billy Gilmour’s situation, although he is unlikely to pursue a deal for Ross Barkley.

The Toffees are said to be interested in a Gilmour lease, reuniting the Scottish midfielder with his former Chelsea manager – and now Everton boss – Frank Lampard.

Gilmour was loaned to Norwich last year, where he made 24 appearances for the Canaries, but they finished bottom of the Premier League.

Frank Lampard previously worked with Billy Gilmour during his time at Chelsea

Gilmour left the training team of Chelsea’s first team in America, pending a possible loan spell

The 21-year-old is expected to move away from Stamford Bridge again this season as part of his development, leaving the first-team training squad on Chelsea’s tour of the US pending a likely loan spell.

That opportunity may come from Goodison Park. Lampard gave Gilmour his first Premier League appearance in August 2019 and he made some memorable appearances for the Blues, including their FA Cup win over Liverpool in 2020.

Everton unlikely to bring former youth team player Ross Barkley back to Goodison Park

However, it is unlikely that the blue half of Merseyside will pursue a deal for fellow Chelsea player Barkley, despite rumors that he might be making a comeback.

Barkley played in the youth team for the Toffees before making 150 appearances for the senior team from 2010 to 2018, when he moved to Chelsea.

He played his 100th Chelsea game on the last day of last season, scoring the last goal of the Roman Abramovich era. With just a year left on his contract, Chelsea are keen to consider options for letting Barkley go elsewhere.

However, it is thought it will not be Everton, although Aston Villa could also be interested in Barkley’s services following his loaned move there in the 2020-21 season.