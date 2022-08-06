Everton defender Ben Godfrey suffers a HORROR ankle injury after tackling Chelsea’s Kai Havertz

Everton defender Ben Godfrey has suffered a serious injury after tackling Kai Havertz in their Premier League opener against Chelsea at Goodison Park.

After Godfrey gave a failed backpass to Jordan Pickford that appeared to be out of the game, the Everton goalkeeper scrambled to keep the ball in, allowing Chelsea’s Kai Havertz to pick it up in a dangerous position.

Godfrey scrambled back to tackle Havertz, but in the process landed awkwardly on his planted foot and suffered a serious injury to his right ankle.

Ben Godfrey was immediately escorted off the field after a serious ankle injury

Godfrey’s right ankle appeared to rotate back during his challenge on Kai Havertz

The seriousness of Godfrey’s injury was immediately apparent, and the former Norwich defender was escorted off the field on a stretcher with Mason Holgate jumping in to replace him.

Everton’s injuries continued later in the game when Yerry Mina was forced out with an injury in the second half and was replaced by Ruben Vinagre.

In the wake of the incident, fans took to social media to wonder why Pickford had not signaled to officials that the ball was out of play.

User @cabbo1970 commented ‘Pickford must feel sick kicking the ball back into play…poor Godfrey…good boy that’

Another user criticized Everton’s defence: “They’re the usual suspects. Pickford will mask his mistakes with some good saves, but constantly make stupid decisions. Godfrey, I just don’t think he’s done anything in CB to show us he’s good enough to get started.”

@oseiebenez also blamed the England goalkeeper’s decision-making: ‘Pickford has a decision problem and it’s time he solved it.’

Twitter user @johnproc57 criticized Godfrey for his play leading up to the clash: “I think he almost had the ball. Reckless challenge, however, passed through him. If Pickford had signaled that he had gone out, his mate would still be on the field.’

Another user blamed the referees for failing to mark a corner when the ball initially went out of play: “Godfrey’s injury could have been avoided if the linesman had flagged for a ball that was about half a mile out of play.” ‘

While the full extent of Godfrey’s injury is currently unknown, Rob Schofield confirmed the defender has been rushed to Aintree Hospital for assessment: “Everton has told me Ben Godfrey has a serious lower leg injury and has been sent straight to Aintree Hospital.” brought. to judge.’