Everton continue talks with PSG to bring Idrissa Gueye back to Goodison Park

Everton are continuing talks over the return of their former midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye from Paris St Germain.

The 32-year-old is up for sale and Everton are looking for a short-term deal given the age of the Senegalese international.

Manager Frank Lampard wants two midfielders and also has a cautious interest in Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour. Lampard is not aiming for a deal for his Chelsea team-mate Ross Barkley, however, but remains an admirer of Armando Broja.

Broja saw his move to West Ham collapse after the club chose to move for Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo instead.

Gana Gueye played more than 100 games for Everton between 2016 and 2019.

The midfielder left the club in 2019 and has been a fixture at PSG since his arrival, making 111 appearances and scoring seven times.

Everton are planning to complete some summer activities a week before the start of the new Premier League season. They have already secured the purchases of Ruben Vinagre, Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski.

The Toffees open their campaign against Lampard’s former team Chelsea on Saturday, August 6, before traveling to Aston Villa the following week.

The club hope that the departure of Richarlison, who played an important role in their stay in the Premier League last season, will not have a significant derailed effect early this year.

The Brazilian left the club for Spurs earlier this summer on a deal worth just over £50 million.