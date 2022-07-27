Everton closing in on season-long loan deal for former Wolves left-back Ruben Vinagre

Everton nearing the signing of former Wolves left-back Ruben Vinagre.

The 23-year-old Sporting Lisbon defender was at Everton’s Finch Farm on Tuesday for his medical treatment before agreeing to a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

Vinagre did not leave Wolves permanently until earlier this month after joining the Portuguese squad to whom he was loaned out last season.

During his time at the Molineux stadium, Vinagre made 69 appearances and scored three goals.

However, he was loaned out in the past two seasons with Sporting, and both Olympiacos and Famalicao during the 2020-21 season.

To date, James Tarkowski is the only addition this summer.

Vinagre would compete with current Toffees left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko

Everton, meanwhile, are also willing to listen to offers for midfielder Andre Gomes.

Gomes made 19 appearances in all competitions last season and, like Richarlison who joined Tottenham, could be heading out.