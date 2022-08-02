Everton close to agreeing a deal to bring Idrissa Gueye back to Goodison Park on a short-term deal

Everton are close to agreeing a deal for Paris St Germain midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye, pending a medical.

The 32-year-old is for sale after being deemed redundant by new PSG boss Christophe Galtier.

The Parisians have already recruited midfielder Vitinha from Porto this summer, pushing Gueye even further down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

Toffees manager Frank Lampard is looking at a short-term deal for the Senegal international to bolster his midfield options.

Gueye exchanged Everton for the French capital in the summer of 2019 after becoming a favorite at Goodison Park.

The midfielder played more than 100 games for the Toffees between 2016 and 2019.

Lampard is keen to avoid another relegation battle this season and has already added some snatches this summer.

Dwight McNeil, James Tarkowski and Ruben Vinagre have all joined the Toffees, while a dive for Gueye would provide some stability in midfield.

However, Everton’s survival bid has been significantly weakened following the departure of £50million striker Richarlison to Tottenham.

The Toffees are not aiming for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi this summer

But despite recent claims, Everton is not aiming for a transfer for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.

The striker only has a one-year contract left at Stamford Bridge and is keen to play first team regularly.

But the Toffees have chosen not to chase the Belgium international this summer.