Everton boss Lampard once forced to duck punch from Spurs fan in fiery Chelsea clash

When it comes to fiery clashes between Chelsea and Tottenham, it’s hard to look past the ‘Battle of the Bridge’ in 2016.

But Everton manager and blues legend Frank Lampard will recall that White Hart Lane staged his own war between the two arch-rivals in 2007.

Getty Ugly scenes followed a 2007 cup match between Chelsea and Spurs

As Lampard takes his Toffees side to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, we look back on one of his more infamous visits to north London, which became memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Breathtaking goals from Andriy Shevchenko and Shaun Wright-Phillips should have been the main talking points of the match.

But instead it was something much uglier and distasteful as the fierce rivalry between Chelsea and Spurs swept onto the pitch from the stands.

After an exciting and hard-fought replay of the FA Cup quarter-final, players like Lampard, Didier Drogba and John Terry celebrated bare-chested for the merry Chelsea fans on the Park Lane side of the ground.

AFP Lampard celebrated wildly in front of the Blues fans

Getty Just like Drogba

Provocative? Perhaps. But that was no excuse for what a Tottenham fan decided to do.

Avoiding the stewards, he charged onto the pitch and made a straight line to Lampard, who caught the intruder of the pitch out of the corner of his eye.

Fortunately, Lampard understood the supporter’s intent and managed to duck under a blow thrown to his chin, causing chaos on the pitch.

Drogba and Terry rushed onto the scene as Blues coach Rui Faria wrestled the fan to the ground and Lampard tried to retaliate before the stewards arrived to calm things down, along with Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.

Getty It quickly got out of hand

Getty Lampard had to be stopped by stewards

A Chelsea fan also managed to break into the field and had to be dragged away by security.

Spurs quickly banned the supporter for life, although Lampard decided not to file a criminal charge for assault.

One thing is certain, love has not been lost between the Chelsea legend and Tottenham fans.

We just hope that hate stays at a safe distance on Saturday.