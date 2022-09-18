Everton boss Frank Lampard heaps praise on Neal Maupay for ‘adding a lot’ to the Toffees’ attack

Frank Lampard has heaped praise on his match-winner Neal Maupay after his goal gave Everton their first win of the league season at home to fellow strugglers West Ham.

Maupay struck from the edge of the box eight minutes into the first half for his first goal for the Toffees, following a high-profile move from Brighton last month.

The 1-0 win pushed Everton up to 13th place and eased some of the pressure on their manager Lampard ahead of the international break.

Lampard was naturally positive about the 26-year-old Frenchman, saying he proved why Everton had signed him in the summer.

Lampard told Sky Sports: ‘We brought him in for that reason. He is a proven Premier League goalscorer. We played some games at the beginning of the season with false nines, trying to find solutions.

‘There were times in matches with that bit of clinical finishing that we would have got more points. How close he kept the first touch and how quickly he shot is why he scored.

‘You can see we’ve added a lot in the dressing room. We must be hard to beat.’

Maupay himself told Sky Sports: ‘It means a lot. The victory is the most important thing for us. We have been playing well and it was just a matter of time. I’m happy with the win and the goal and hopefully we can build on that.

‘Always the first touch is the key [for his goal]. We have very good players in midfield and on the wings. They make the difference. I have to be there to finish. I’m just happy for the team. It’s coming. We had a really good week of training and we deserved it.

‘I wouldn’t say I feel pressured [to score]. I know my job, I have to score. That’s why they brought me in. I needed that goal since I haven’t played much in the last month. I didn’t play for Brighton towards the end. It was only my second game of the season. I needed this goal. I am here to help. I trust my teammates to put me in the right position to score.’

Sky pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink also said Maupay’s staying power meant he was a critical addition to Everton this season.

‘What you can say about Maupay is that he misses chances, but it doesn’t really affect him. He has the mentality to go back, Hasselbaink said.

‘At Brighton he used to miss chances but he would go back and back and back and that’s what it’s all about at the end of the day. Keep believing in yourself. He missed a big chance against Liverpool but he was there today to get those chances again. He deserved his goal.’

Having jumped to seven points, Everton will be hoping to keep the momentum going when they visit Southampton in their first game after the international break.