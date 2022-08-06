Everton boss Frank Lampard admits he is ‘frustrated’ after narrow loss to old side Chelsea

Everton manager Frank Lampard admitted he was ‘frustrated’ after his narrow 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Goodison Park, insisting that his side was ‘lucky not to get a point’.

The Toffees defended well throughout the game, but Jorginho’s penalty just before half-time was enough to give Chelsea all three points.

While disappointed with the result, Lampard felt there were plenty of positives to be gained from the performance.

Frank Lampard was left frustrated after Everton’s narrow 1-0 loss to Chelsea at Goodison Park

He said: ‘Frustrated, but not in terms of our performance. We never let Chelsea play in one moment. It was a small mistake on our part and it cost us the game. Our boys gave everything. Small frustration with the result.

‘The atmosphere was brilliant. Maybe we were a little tired in the second half, but the young half was constantly mobile against Chelsea. It was a big challenge for them. Chelsea could make changes. I thought we were unlucky not to take a point out of the game.’

Lampard was especially pleased with Anthony Gordon’s role in the attack alongside Demarai Gray and new signing Dwight McNeil.

The winger was entrusted to play as a striker after the injury suffered by star man Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The manager entrusted Anthony Gordon to take charge in the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Lampard added: “Anthony was the centerpiece, they were mobile, they need to understand their position defensively. I think we gave Chelsea a lot of trouble. I can’t ask for much from the front three. Dominic got injured three days ago, so that changed our plans. It was just that little bit that didn’t suit us.’

The manager is also confident that new signing Amadou Onana will have a major impact on his Toffees roster this season.

“I’m a fan, that’s why he’s here,” said the Everton boss.

“A great future for me and he will have a big impact on the club. He’s a good boy, he really trusts him. I think he’s coming at a good age for him. I’m very glad it’s close by.’