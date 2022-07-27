Everton are hopeful of agreeing a deal to sign Dwight McNeil after opening talks with Burnley

Everton hope long-term target can sign Dwight McNeil after talks open to sign the Burnley winger.

McNeil has no lack of interest in the Premier League after the Clarets’ relegation to the Championship and Sports post understands that he was wanted by the Toffees when Rafael Benitez was in charge.

The 22-year-old has a two-year contract with Turf Moor and Burnley also has the option to extend his contract until 2025.

But Negotiations are now underway between Burnley and Everton to reach an agreement, with the Merseyside club waiting to see if the Clarets agree to pay the fee in installments.

Newcastle, West Ham and Crystal Palace have also shown interest in the former England U21 international, who failed to score in the Premier League last season while providing just one assist.

Everton had also previously tried to sign McNeil’s Burnley team-mate Maxwel Cornet – who has a £17.5million breakout clause in his contract – but the two sides ultimately failed to reach an agreement.

The Toffees have also been given the chance to re-contract their former midfielder Idrissa Gueye with the 32-year-old set to leave Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Senegal international – who has 12 months left in the French capital – left Goodison Park in 2019 to join PSG and has won two league titles and made 111 appearances at the Parc des Princes.

Frank Lampard has only seen one confirmed addition to the roster narrowly avoiding relegation in the Premier League in the form of another former Burnley star, James Tarkowski.

However, former Wolves defender Ruben Vinagre will also be confirmed on a long-term season deal from Sporting Lisbon ahead of next week’s return to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, they are willing to listen to offers for Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes.

Gomes, 28, is considered one of the Merseyside club’s highest earners as he earns a salary of around £100,000 a week.

There is growing speculation about his future as he didn’t play a minute of Everton’s friendlies during their pre-season tour of the United States.