Everton are aiming to HIJACK West Ham’s bid to sign Amadou Onana after matching £33.5m offer

Everton have matched West Ham’s bid for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana in a bid to hijack the £33.5m deal.

The Belgium international has yet to reach an agreement with West Ham after their offer was accepted, and is more open to partnering with Frank Lampard at Goodison Park.

The Toffees are also said to offer better personal terms to the 20-year-old.

He is more open to bonding with Frank Lampard (L) than David Moyes (R)

The 20-year-old scored once in 32 Ligue 1 matches in the 2021-22 season and made his debut for Belgium’s seniors in June against the Netherlands.

Onana was a fixture for the French club last season and could be a handy replacement for retiring Hammers legend Mark Noble.

David Moyes would have an enviable array of midfield options if East London side can sign Onana, with Flynn Downes already switching from Swansea this summer.

But Lampard is also keen to bolster his midfield capabilities at Merseyside and they are on the cusp of a deal to bring Idrissa Gueye back to the club.

The 32-year-old is for sale after being deemed redundant by new PSG boss Christophe Galtier.

Gueye exchanged Everton for the French capital in the summer of 2019 after becoming a favorite at Goodison Park.

The midfielder played more than 100 games for the Toffees between 2016 and 2019.

Dwight McNeil, James Tarkowski and Ruben Vinagre have all joined the Toffees, while a dive for Gueye would provide some stability in midfield.