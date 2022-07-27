Everton accidentally leak a video of Ruben Vinagre in Toffees colours BEFORE official announcement

Everton have been left behind after an embarrassing gaffe saw them leak a video announcing the arrival of Ruben Vinagre before the club could officially reveal the signing.

The video showed the former Wolves defender in his new Toffees kit, and it appeared that the Portuguese youth international was signing some papers as he gave Everton fans their first look at their new signing.

The video was quickly removed by the Premier League side, but has since been shared on Twitter by All Together Now, a podcast devoted to Everton news.

It was later announced that he agreed to join the Toffees for a season with an option to make the deal permanent.

The video gave fans an insight into how the left-back’s return to the Premier League of Portugal’s Sporting came about.

He said: ‘It’s a great club – for me it’s a dream come true to join a big club like Everton. [who are] historical in England. It is a dream!

“I know Everton is interested and when my manager told me I said ‘I want to go’ because Everton is a very big club.

The Portuguese left-back said he was delighted to join Frank Lampard and his players

‘To be [the reasons behind the move] the opportunity to play with very good players, a very good coach, and these things together.’

And fans of the club were quick to mock the gaffe, with several people mocking the time it took the Toffees to deal with the situation, with one fan saying: “Vinagre’s move to Everton on the club’s YouTube channel before the club bothered to tell the world he signed. Classic.’

Another suggested it was quintessential Everton, adding: “Club didn’t even announce him and the first interview has been leaked. Everton that.’

A third simply said, “We’re a mess of a club.”

The 23-year-old Sporting Lisbon defender was at Everton’s Finch Farm on Tuesday for his medical treatment before agreeing to a season-long loan with an option to make the deal permanent.

During his time at Molineux, Vinagre made 69 appearances and scored three goals.

However, he was loaned out in the past two seasons with Sporting, and both Olympiacos and Famalicao during the 2020-21 season.

Vinagre will be only the club’s second signing this summer, following James Tarkowski’s free transfer from relegated Burnley, as the club look to bolster their defense for the new season.

The Portugal under-21 international had only transferred a loan to Sporting from Wolves for a fixed value of 9 million pounds this summer.

The Toffees are also hopeful of another strike against Burnley, and are planning the signing of long-term target Dwight McNeil after opening talks to sign the Clarets winger.

The 22-year-old has a two-year contract with Turf Moor and Burnley also has the option to extend his contract until 2025.