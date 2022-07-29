Everton 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv: Dominic Calvert-Lewin opens the scoring as Dwight McNeil stars in friendly

Everton recorded their second pre-season win after beating Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard’s side scored on either side of halftime as new signings Dwight McNeil and Ruben Vinagre made their Everton debuts.

Labeled the ‘Match For Peace’ due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the visitors traveled to Merseyside to take on Frank Lampard’s Toffees with the Premier League start just around the corner.

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates opening the score in friendly match

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring in the fourth minute to meet new signing James Tarkowski’s long ball with a loop head that sailed past the keeper.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford kept his side’s lead just before half time with an acrobatic save to keep Oleksandr Andriyevskyi from long range.

Everton boss Frank Lampard called the changes after the break with Dele Alli, Mason Holgate and new signing McNeil all getting into the fray.

New signing Dwight McNeil scored twice to help Everton secure a comfortable win

The hosts comfortably controlled the game without much of a threat before McNeill burst into the penalty area to score his first ever goal as an Everton player with a shot into the bottom corner.

Five minutes later, McNeil doubled his goal tally when he made contact with fellow debutant Vinagre and headed his effort past Ruslan Neshcheret to make it 3-0.

Everton kick off their season at home to manager Frank Lampard’s former Chelsea club on Saturday, August 6.