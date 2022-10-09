Everton 1-2 Man United LIVE: ‘Incredible’ Ronaldo wins game with 700th goal

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 700th goal of his career as Manchester United came from behind to beat Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park.

The Ronaldo winner helped the Red Devils bounce back from defeat in the Manchester derby and climb to fifth place in the Premier League.

Alex Iwobi’s screamer gave Everton the lead, but Antony made a comeback shortly afterwards with his third goal in three league appearances for Man United.

The Toffees’ unbeaten run came to an end when Frank Lampard’s side missed the chance to rise above rivals Liverpool in the rankings.