Everest Sydney and Caulfield Cup, Melbourne: Punters arrive in colourful frocks 

Thousands of punters pack Sydney and Melbourne racecourses for two of Australia’s biggest horses.

At Sydney’s Royal Randwick Racecourse, thousands began arriving for Everest, one of the biggest days on Australia’s horse racing calendar.

In Melbourne, despite days of rain and suburban flooding, racegoers rocked up to the $5million Caulfield Cup, the preview race for the Melbourne Cup on November 1.

In a variety of colors and styles, patrons raced through the counter when the gates opened to secure the best spot in the observation deck.

Short skirts and sky-high heels were the clothes for the ladies, while the men tried different types of suits.

In recent years, the Everest has come to rival the Melbourne Cup Carnival as the must-attend day in the racing calendar

A patron arrives at Caulfield Racecourse for Caulfield Cup Day in Melbourne

The Caulfield Cup (players, at Saturday’s event) has held Group 1 status ever since it was introduced in 1879 and is regarded as a form guide for the ‘race that stops a nation’ on the first Tuesday in November

The richest race in the country pits 12 of the best sprinters against each other over 1500m for a purse of $15 million.

Players cheering on at the Caulfield Cup races on Saturday (pictured)

Patrons pose for photos on a sunny Saturday at The Everest in Royal Randwick, Sydney

Racegoers pose for pictures at a Sydney Spring Racing exhibition during Everest Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse

The $5 million Caulfield Cup is the annual lead-in race to the Melbourne Cup, first introduced in 1879.

It has held Group 1 status ever since and is regarded as a form guide for the ‘race that stops a nation’ on the first Tuesday in November.

Two women opt for ankle-length floral looks for The Everest at Royal Randwick in Sydney