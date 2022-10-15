Everest and Caulfield Cup racegoers enjoy sunny weather

Thousands of punters let their hair down as they packed Sydney and Melbourne racecourses for Australia’s biggest day of racing in three years on Saturday.

Sporting daring outfits, racegoers soaked in the afternoon sun and were in high spirits as they enjoyed the events – with the party continuing into the night.

At Sydney’s Royal Randwick Racecourse, thousands turned out for The Everest, one of the biggest races on the Australian horse racing calendar.

The race saw outsider Giga Kick fly home down the outside to beat the heavily backed Nature Strip on Saturday afternoon.

In Melbourne, despite days of rain and suburban flooding, racegoers rocked up to the $5million Caulfield Cup, the preview race for the Melbourne Cup on November 1, and saw Durston ride Gold Trip to victory.

The party looked set to continue into the night in Melbourne after fans enjoyed the Caulfield Cup in sunshine on Saturday

A woman is helped by security in the aftermath of the Caulfield Cup races in Melbourne on Saturday, spirits high

The shoes were discarded as the players enjoyed the aftermath of the race in Melbourne. Thousands took part in the races on a sunny Saturday afternoon

At Caulfield, many racegoers began to feel the effects of a long day on their feet with heels on the ground as they enjoyed the festivities

Players in Melbourne were in high spirits after watching the Caulfield Cup and enjoying Australia’s biggest race day for three years in the afternoon sun

Despite days of rain and suburban flooding, racegoers raced up to the $5million Caulfield Cup and spirits were high as they enjoyed the event

In the Caulfield Cup, Durston took out the feature event, just edging out Gold Trip in the final stretch to win the $5 million contest.

By the time the Cup ended, many racegoers were beginning to feel the effects of a long day on their feet with heels on the ground, and many needed to take a seat on the floor.

In a variety of colors and styles, patrons raced through the counter once the gates opened to secure the best seats in the observation court.

Short skirts and sky-high heels were the clothes for the ladies, while the men tried different types of suits.

In recent years, the Everest has come to rival the Melbourne Cup Carnival as the must-attend day in the racing calendar.

Racegoers during Caulfield Cup Day at Caulfield Racecourse in Melbourne on Saturday. Thousands of punters packed racecourses in Sydney and Melbourne for the races, with many letting their hair down in the afternoon sun

Owners celebrate after jockey Rachel King rode Rocketing By to victory in the Sydney Stakes at Randwick on Everest Day

Randwick was standing room only as players streamed in before Everest got underway and enjoyed the sun ahead of the race

Racegoers react after the Carlton Draft Alinghi Stakes during Caulfield Cup Day at Caulfield Racecourse

A patron arrives at Caulfield Racecourse for Caulfield Cup Day in Melbourne

The Caulfield Cup (players, at Saturday’s event) has held Group 1 status ever since it was introduced in 1879 and is regarded as a form guide for the ‘race that stops a nation’ on the first Tuesday in November

The Caulfield Cup is the annual lead-in to the Melbourne Cup, first held in 1879

Players cheering on at the Caulfield Cup races on Saturday (pictured)

The richest race in the country pits 12 of the best sprinters against each other over 1500m for a purse of $15 million.

Former jockey Clayton Douglas has only been in the training ranks for 18 months, but the 27-year-old has now won the richest race on grass in the world, with veteran Craig Williams guiding the three-year-old to victory ahead of the pack. Eye and Mazu.

One of the last horses selected to contest the race, Giga Kick produced an explosive finish to reel in his older rivals to give young trainer Clayton Douglas a dream result.

The $5 million Caulfield Cup is the annual lead-in race to the Melbourne Cup, first introduced in 1879.

It has held Group 1 status ever since and is regarded as a form guide for the ‘race that stops a nation’ on the first Tuesday in November.

Expected 40,000 punters to flock to the track, the storm clouds have parted and a day full of sunshine looks likely (pictured, a racegoer getting into the mood)

Patrons pose for photos on a sunny Saturday at The Everest in Royal Randwick, Sydney

Racegoers pose for pictures at a Sydney Spring Racing exhibition during Everest Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse

Two women opt for ankle-length floral looks for The Everest at Royal Randwick in Sydney