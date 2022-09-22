Even SLIM type 2 diabetics can reverse their condition

Even slim people with type 2 diabetes can reverse their condition through a soup and shakes diet, researchers revealed today.

And they only need to lose 10 percent of their body weight, experts believe.

This equates to someone with a 13st (83kg) frame losing 1st 4lbs (8kg).

Newcastle University researchers say the findings, presented at a medical conference in Sweden, support the idea that everyone has a ‘personal fat threshold’.

Type 2 diabetes affects around 4.5 million people in the UK and 37 million in the US. Although strongly driven by obesity, about 15 percent of all sufferers are “normal weight” (stock)

Professor Roy Taylor, a world-renowned diabetes expert and leading researcher, said: ‘If you develop type 2 diabetes, you simply have more fat in your body than you can handle, even if you appear to be slim.

“This excess fat spills into your liver and pancreas, stopping normal function and causing type 2 diabetes.

‘You only need half a gram of extra fat in the pancreas to prevent normal insulin production.

‘I’m often asked, “Why do I have type 2 diabetes when all my friends are bigger than me and don’t have diabetes?” This work answers this riddle.’

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body does not produce enough insulin, or if the insulin it makes does not work properly – leading to high blood sugar levels.

What IS type 2 diabetes? Type 2 diabetes is a condition that causes a person’s blood sugar to become too high. More than 4 million people in the UK are thought to have some form of diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is linked to being overweight, and you may be more likely to get it if it runs in the family. The condition means that the body does not respond correctly to insulin – the hormone that controls the absorption of sugar into the blood – and cannot regulate the level of sugar glucose in the blood properly. Excess fat in the liver increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, as the build-up makes it harder to control glucose levels and also makes the body more resistant to insulin. Weight loss is key to reducing liver fat and getting symptoms under control. Symptoms include fatigue, feeling thirsty and frequent urination. It can lead to more serious problems with the nerves, vision and heart. Treatment usually involves changing your diet and lifestyle, but more severe cases may require medication.

Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to blindness and leave patients having to have their limbs amputated or in a coma.

It affects around 4.5 million people in the UK and 37 million in the US.

Although strongly driven by obesity, around 15 percent of all sufferers are of ‘normal weight’.

This places them in the group known as TOFIs – ​​who are ‘thin on the outside and fat on the inside’.

TOFIs are not usually advised to lose weight as doctors believe their condition has another cause.

But the new findings prove that guidance – which has been pushed for years – is wrong.

Twenty participants were recruited for the study. They had an average BMI of 24.8 — defined as a ‘healthy’ weight.

All the volunteers were asked to stick to a daily regimen of 800 calories for a fortnight, consisting of low-calorie shakes and soups.

A similar diet, labeled ‘game-changing’, has been shown to help obese type 2 diabetics reverse their condition. The findings have even seen NHS doctors prescribing soup and shakes to help overweight Brits lose weight.

The participants were then allowed to ditch the soups and shakes, but ate sensibly for up to six weeks so they didn’t put on the pounds again.

The cycle was repeated up to three times until they lost at least 10 percent of their body weight.

Fourteen volunteers went into remission, allowing them to drop all their medications.

Reversal was defined as blood glucose levels that remained below the technical threshold for diabetes for at least six months.

Their average BMI dropped to 22.4.

Meanwhile, MRI scans showed that fat levels in their liver and pancreas had dropped ‘significantly’.

The results were presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm.