Even on Biden’s Big Day, He’s Still in Trump’s Long Shadow

Mr Biden, who has been less in the public eye of late due to Covid-19 and now on his summer break, will hold a rally in Maryland on Aug. 25 to kick off a series of events to showcase his fall performance. midterm campaign, when Democrats face an uphill battle to hold Congress. He’s planning another ceremony at the White House on Sept. 6 to celebrate the climate-health tax bill, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act by Democrats to appeal to public concerns, even though it will unlikely to reduce inflation much in the short term.

With the midterm elections approaching, this is where President Biden stands.

While Democrats were concerned about Biden’s dismal approval ratings in polls, the White House released a memo this week outlining plans to spread the word about the recent wave of action. “Our goal for the coming weeks is simple: take our message — one that we know resonates with key groups — and reach the American people where they are,” the memo reads.

The need, analysts said, will be to hold onto the message enough to get through despite competing developments. “Repetition is key to plowing through what sometimes seems like an impenetrable curtain between a president and the public,” said Martha Joynt Kumar, a longtime presidential communications scientist and author of books on the White House.

The challenge for Mr Biden is acute. Only 41 percent of Americans said they were even familiar with the legislation signed Tuesday. according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. But its key elements enjoy strong support among voters when informed, with 62 percent to 71 percent for provisions such as allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and expanding clean energy incentives.



Mr. Biden relies on what Mr. Madden called “the analog approach in a digitized world,” which makes it difficult to compete with Mr. Trump, even if the former president is less in the news. Unlike the former president, Biden does not engage in any sort of 24-hour, seven-day bombardment of the public, nor does he throw political bombs on a whim to attract attention. He gives far fewer interviews and often lets the assistants speak for him.