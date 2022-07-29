Even Navy SEAL skydivers can’t steal the show from Donald Trump at LIV Golf tour event

It was shortly after 1 p.m. in Bedminster when a small plane appeared over Trump National Golf Club and four parachutes fell from the gray sky. One carried a gigantic Stars and Stripes, from behind the other the words fluttered: LIV Golf.

The Frog-X Navy SEAL Parachute Team circled down toward the 18th fairway; down below, Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia stopped training to track their descent. Branden Grace had more pressing business: a biped on the putting green.

All the while, the sound of AC/DC thundered around this surreal scene. The organizers’ favorite song to mark a new assault on the established golf order? Struck by thunder. Then came the lightning rod.

Donald Trump rolled down the ramp in a buggy, followed by his electric motorcade, and as fans rushed him, the former president stepped into the stands to wild cheers.

‘The real attraction!’ shouted one supporter before Trump and his son, Donald Jr, made their way to the first tee with cries of “Four more years!”

Donald Trump raises his index finger to the crowd and gets a thumbs up from a supporter

It was shortly after 1 p.m. in Bedminster when a small plane appeared over Trump National Golf Club and four parachutes fell from the gray sky. One wore a giant Stars and Stripes, from behind another fluttered the words: LIV Golf (pictured)

Donald Trump talks to LIV Golf Tour boss Greg Norman at Friday’s event in New Jersey

Relatives of those killed on 9/11 and survivors sent former President Donald Trump a letter condemning his decision to host the Saudi-funded LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey on Friday.

(Left) Donald Trump laughs at Brooks Koepka. (Right) Kimberly Guilfoyle is featured at The LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster

There they lined up, next to LIV chief Greg Norman and Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the governor of the Saudi Public Investment Fund behind this circus. It was a shocking, provocative picture of golf’s new rebel alliance.

“What is Jay Monahan doing right now?” asked one fan before answering his own question about the PGA Tour commissioner. ‘To cry!’

Perhaps. Or maybe Monahan watched the scene from afar and concluded, as many players and fans have already done: This exhibit of greed — oh, and golf — is all kind of grim.

Trump, who eventually watched the closing stages with Caitlyn Jenner from a private room next to the 16th tee, was at least on time. And so, at 1:15 p.m. local time, a horn beeped from the fairway and this third LIV tournament was underway.

The next 54 holes will distract little from the storm that was on the way long before Trump’s status. Long before Henrik Stenson – one of LIV’s most recent, most symbolic and hostile recruits – stood on the back of a buggy en route to the training ground as the rain fell over his head.

The first hole will be played at The LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster 2022 at Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster,

Even the resident DJ, whose music pierced this corner of New Jersey hours before the shotgun launched, couldn’t drown out the noise of resistance nearby.

Less than four miles away, on the side of the road in front of a public library, more families of 9/11 victims made their voices heard. “We are here, in the backyard where 750 people have turned to dust,” said one speaker. “We can’t believe we have to be here 21 years later to speak out against a government trying to condone or condone their atrocities.”

Which side of the fault lines you were on was clear from what was written on your hat. The protesters in Bedminster wore red caps that read: 9/11 Justice. Trump, and many fans here, also wore red. Their hats wore that more incendiary four-word phrase: Make America Great Again.

Among them a photographer and an elderly lady. Many more wore TRUMP hats. Amongst them? A young boy who earned a high-five from DeChambeau as the captain of the “Crushers” team headed for the first tee to fire his first bomb of this barmy, flammable weekend.