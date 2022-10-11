Even Liverpool legends loving ‘electric’ Arsenal as Keane makes title claim

You know you’re doing something right when even your rivals are impressed with your work.

Arsenal have had a stunning start to the season, even ahead of Erling Haaland and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Getty Everything is going well for table toppers Arsenal this season

In their most recent appearance, they passed a huge test when they beat Liverpool to win 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

Few could deny that the electric Gunners deserved the win, as they opened up Jürgen Klopp’s men on numerous occasions.

Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka (two) were the goalscorers for Arsenal and Danny Murphy praised manager Mikel Arteta for helping Arsenal’s youth blossom.

“One of the reasons those two young guys fly, apart from their brilliant ability, is because they have stability and a system around them,” former Liverpool star Murphy told talkSPORT.

“They have people like Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka, older guys, who all know their roles and are confident in what they’re doing, and they just give those two freedom.

“The system that Arteta has set up… everyone knows his work so well. It helps those two thrive.”

AFP Saka and Martinelli have combined seven goals and six assists in the Premier League this season

Getty And Arteta deserves huge credit for making them thrive, Murphy says

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher admitted his nerves before the game came out and believes it is more than just the game system that is thriving at Arsenal.

“I was concerned that going into the game they would have too much intensity and speed for Liverpool and it proved that,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“As for Arsenal, I’ve always been a big fan of what Mikel Arteta is doing. I love the energy of the team, I love the courage to use those young players and I just love the energy in this stadium right now. – it’s something I haven’t seen since doing this job.

“There’s an energy there, there’s a togetherness, the song they sing ‘North London Forever’, and when you listen to it, you feel something.”

Getty Arsenal did to Liverpool what the Reds have done to many teams in recent years

And even Roy Keane is impressed by what the North Londoners are doing.

When asked if Arsenal are City’s biggest challenger, Keane said: “At the moment they are. Without a doubt.

“They play with confidence, even the game they lost to Manchester United they played quite well, but it was just one of those days.

“They have a little bit of physicality in the team, they have two central halves. I know they have a flaw in them, but there is that physical presence.

“They have good experience in midfield, they have young players with energy, full of talent, they score goals.

“The atmosphere on the ground is electric, they have that momentum. So right now they are the biggest threat to Manchester City.”

And if Keane, who has always been afraid to criticize Arsenal in the past, praises them, then anything is possible this season.