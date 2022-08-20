Even ‘limited’ nuclear war would starve millions, new study reveals

Credit: US Department of Energy



Even a relatively minor nuclear war would trigger a global food crisis lasting at least a decade, starving hundreds of millions, according to our new models published in Nature Food.

In a nuclear war, bombs dropped on cities and industrial areas would cause firestorms, injecting large amounts of soot into the upper atmosphere. This soot would spread worldwide and cool the planet rapidly.

While the war may only last for days or weeks, its effects on Earth’s climate could last for more than a decade. Using advanced climate and food production models, we investigated what this would mean for the world food supply.

Catastrophic Scenarios

Conflicts between nuclear-armed powers are an ongoing concern in several parts of the world. If one of these conflicts were to escalate into nuclear war, how would it affect the world’s food supply? And how would the impact on global food production and trade scale with the magnitude of such a war?

To answer these questions, we used simulations of the global climate in combination with models of key crops, fisheries and livestock. These simulations allow us to assess the impact of nuclear war on global food supplies for 15 years after the conflict.

We simulated six different war scenarios, as the amount of soot injected into the upper atmosphere would depend on the number of weapons used.

The smallest war in our scenarios was a “limited” conflict between India and Pakistan, involving 100 Hiroshima-sized weapons (less than 3% of the global nuclear arsenal). The biggest was a global nuclear holocaust, with Russia and the United States detonating 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons.

The six scenarios injected between 5 million and 150 million tons of soot into the upper atmosphere. For context, Australia’s 2019-20 summer bushfires, which burned an area larger than the United Kingdom, injected about a million tons of smoke into the stratosphere.

Although we have focused on India and Pakistan on a regional scale for our war scenarios, a nuclear conflict involving other countries could lead to comparable amounts of smoke and thus comparable climate impacts.

The 2019-20 Australian bushfires injected a million tons of soot into the upper atmosphere, but even a ‘limited’ nuclear war would have a much bigger impact. Credit: NASA Earth Observatory



Widespread famine

In all scenarios, the effects on the global climate would be significant for about ten years after a nuclear war. As a result, global food production would decline.

Even under the smallest war scenario we considered, sunlight over global crop regions would initially drop by about 10% and global average temperatures would drop to 1-2℃. For a decade or so, this would wipe out all man-made warming since the industrial revolution.

In response, global food production would decline by 7% in the first five years after a small-scale regional nuclear war. While this may sound small, a 7% drop is almost double the largest recorded fall in food production since records began in 1961. As a result, two years after the war, more than 250 million people would be without food.

Unsurprisingly, a global nuclear war would be a civilization-level threat, starving more than five billion people.

In this scenario, the average temperature on Earth would drop by 10-15℃ in the first five years after the war, while sunlight would drop by 50-80% and rainfall over crop areas would drop by more than 50%. As a result, global food production from land and sea would fall to less than 20% of pre-war levels and would take more than a decade to recover.

There is no such thing as limited nuclear war

Behavioral change could prevent some famine after a relatively minor nuclear war, but only regionally. We found that reducing food waste by households and diverting feed from livestock to people would reduce the effect of regional nuclear war on food supplies, but only in major food-exporting countries such as Russia, the United States and Australia.

Although major improvements have been made in recent decades, global food distribution remains a major challenge. Despite the fact that current food production is more than sufficient to feed the world’s population, more than 700 million people suffered from malnutrition worldwide in 2020.

In a post-nuclear war world, we expect global food distribution to come to a complete halt for several years as exporting countries halt trade and focus on feeding their own populations. This would exacerbate war-induced shortages in food-importing countries, especially in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

Our results point to a stark and clear conclusion: there is no such thing as a limited nuclear war, with the consequences limited to belligerent countries.

Our findings provide further support for the 1985 statement by US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev, reaffirmed by current leaders of China, France, UK, Russia and US this year: “A nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought.”

This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.