‘Even hot in the shade’: Jenni Falconer shows off her incredible figure in a leopard print bikini

Thursday turned out to be a bikini a day for Scottish presenter and media personality Jenni Falconer.

The 46-year-old showed off her incredible figure and washboard abs in a sassy two-piece leopard print while on holiday in Spain.

Jenni is currently enjoying a family vacation in the European hotspot with husband James Midgely and their 10-year-old daughter Ella.

And she’s shared plenty of sizzling swimsuit snaps since her arrival, with her latest capturing her golden tan as she relaxes in her skimpy bikini.

She holds up her drink and beams at the camera, wearing sunglasses while her blond locks are tied away from her face.

Commenting on the rising temperatures currently engulfing Spain, she captioned the post: ‘Even hot in the shade…’

On Wednesday, Jenni shared another sizzling photo to her Instagram feed, wearing a neon yellow bikini.

“Tan is fine,” she wrote.

Jenni showed off her toned physique in the photo as she shielded her eyes behind tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Beaming for the camera, the host she accessorized with a set of acrylic alabaster earrings.

The host of Smooth FM Radio keeps her 261K followers updated on her travels as she enjoys quality time with her husband James and daughter Ella.

In one fell swoop, the amorous couple, who married in 2010, enjoyed a night out before golf-mad Jenni hit the course.

The blonde beauty wore the perfect ensemble for the activity, wearing a skirt, shirt and vest in various shades of blue.

She later took to Instagram Stories, pointing out an ugly bump that popped out of her hip all at once, writing, “I should have taken the golf balls out of my pocket for this photo.”

Speaking about her love for the sport, Jenni told Woman & Golf magazine in 2020, ‘About two years ago I announced to my family that I wanted to play golf, it totally shocked them because they all play and I never showed any interest’.

“My dad then took me to the driving range and I absolutely loved it, but the only problem was I didn’t know how to get started.

“I don’t think it’s an easy sport to just start from scratch, especially as a girl who lives in London with family in Scotland and doesn’t have any golf friends.”