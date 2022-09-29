Even Bill Clinton says there’s a ‘limit’ to how many migrants US can take

<!–

Former President Bill Clinton said the United States has a “limit” on the number of immigrants it can take into the country and said there are some who “game” the system.

“There is a limit to how many immigrants a society can accept without severe disruption and assistance, and our system is much more based on the assumption that things would be more normal,” the former president said, referring to border crossings. record.

Border agents have encountered more than 2.1 million border crossings this fiscal year, the highest number ever recorded in Department of Homeland Security (DHS) history. There were 203,000 crossings in August.

In a CNN podcast with host Fareed Zakaria, Clinton recalled the immigration of her youth, when Mexican immigrants would cross the border back and forth to work in agriculture, and “it worked for people.”

“It’s an old story, but now you have the largest number of refugees since World War II because of Syria and now Ukraine and other problems,” he said.

He also pointed to the rise of immigrants from Venezuela, while criticizing Texas Governor Greg Abbott for ferrying immigrants to Washington, DC, New York and Chicago.

‘What is happening in Venezuela, more than 2 million refugees arriving first in Colombia and then in neighboring countries, has created unprecedented new challenges and in the meantime provides opportunities for tricks like Governor Abbott’s: sending his refugees somewhere that he thinks advocates a broad- mental politics that he doesn’t have to live with,’ he said.

Texas has bused more than 10,000 immigrants to blue cities, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have followed suit.

The former Democratic president also fired on DeSantis’ charter plane that took 50 immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Venezuelan migrants prepare to walk along the US border fence after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico to surrender to the US Border Patrol on September 22.

Venezuelan migrants embrace as they arrive at the US border fence to surrender to US Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico

‘DeSantis sending those people to Martha’s Vineyard was amazing. That may come back to haunt him a little bit,” Clinton predicted.

Clinton, 76, has long been further to the right on immigration, and on a host of other issues, than most Democrats today.

He said in his 1996 State of the Union address: ‘There are some areas that the federal government must not leave and must address and address firmly. One of these areas is the problem of illegal immigration. After years of neglect, this administration has taken a strong stand to tighten protection of our borders. We are increasing border controls by 50 percent. We are increasing inspections to prevent the hiring of illegal immigrants. And tonight, I am announcing that I will sign an executive order to deny federal contracts to businesses that hire illegal immigrants.’