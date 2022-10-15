Even a dull October Apple event is worth watching

Welcome to our weekend Apple Breakfast column, which includes all the Apple news you missed this week in a handy summary. We call it apple breakfast because we think it goes well with a cup of coffee or tea in the morning, but it’s great if you want to read it at lunch or dinner time too.

Why wouldn’t Apple hold an event in October?

Just like Chicago Daily Tribune splashes DEWEY BESLAG TRUMAN on his front page in 1948, the modern technology writer risks being constantly forced to look foolish in unfolding events. So I ask the sympathetic reader not to judge the following words too harshly if Apple, in its usual annoying fashion, decides to send out event invitations sometime next week.

As you read this, however, such invitations have yet to arrive, and with half the month gone, time is running out for an event in October. (Invites are usually sent out about a week before the event, meaning we’re at least looking at something significantly later than the October 18th and 13th events Apple has held for the past two years.) And if Apple doesn’t do it. hold an event in October, that’s probably it for the year.

If 2022 ends with no further Apple events, we can’t say we weren’t warned. Late last month, widely respected leak analyst Mark Gurman prepared the tech world for disappointment by predicting that Apple was “more likely to release its remaining 2022 products via press releases” simply because they weren’t exciting enough.

“None of these new products is a major departure for Apple,” he explained. “It makes me think: Does Apple really have enough here to make it worth putting together another highly polished launch event?”

There is some logic to this rationale, and it is possible that Tim Cook has decided on an October event for these very reasons. But I wonder if a boring event is worse than no event at all.

The first point to make is that Apple’s events these days don’t (necessarily) require the huge logistical operations of previous years. Since the pandemic began, the company has proven to be adept at virtual events, and many of us actually prefer them. Organizing a virtual event is certainly not effortless – just look at the high production values ​​of the videos, which require time and money to make – but you don’t need to fly journalists and partners across the globe or mobilize enough catering to feed a small village. It is a relatively low resource investment.

And what do you get in return for the relatively modest outlay? Advertising. Eyeballs. The sum. Expectation. The opportunity to stand on stage with the tech world and watch and introduce your products exactly the way you want. Apple has the best marketing operation in the world. But it still lacks a platform.

So the new Macs and iPads may not be a groundbreaking step forward. But they’re still important, and Apple still needs to sell them. The best way to do that is by grabbing the customer’s attention and making your best elevator pitch, not by hiding it in a press release. There must be something interesting about the new products, so focus on that. Tell us about the development of macOS Ventura. Give us a sneak peek at the next Mac Pro. It’s your meeting, Tim. Grab the microphone.

Because at the end of the day, what’s the worst that can happen if it’s less exciting than the iPhone launch? Maybe more people than usual turn off the stream before the end. (Although the ever-present prospect of a One More Thing makes that highly unlikely.) Maybe there are some unfriendly memes on Twitter. (It happens anyway.) Perhaps there is a moderate rather than a huge increase in purchases. (The holidays will erase all that.) All of these worst-case scenarios are better than the alternate universe where no event happens at all.

I can think of only one consequence worth worrying about, and that is losing your audience in the long run. If you’re the boy who cried wolf, and the wolf turns out to be a minor iterative upgrade of the previous wolf, the villagers might not listen next time.

It’s possible to imagine a world where this happens, but we’d have to talk about truly elite levels of boring. Because Apple’s audience is remarkably durable, and between you and me, it’s had a lot of boring events in the past. Last year’s iPhone launch wasn’t exactly a humdinger. In 2020, the company held an astounding three events over the course of the fall, and we saw no signs of reader attention waning. Google the phrase “boring Apple event” and you’ll see how many times the company has been perceived as boring in the past without noticeably losing its relevance.

No, this looks to me like another case of all upside, no downside. I’ve argued in the past that Apple should be hosting significantly more events, not fewer, and this fall is a case in point. Come on Apple, announce an event in October!

