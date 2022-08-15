Eve Hewson showcases her toned arms in a chic black dress as she arrives at the Today Show in NYC

<!–

Eve Hewson looked fabulous when she arrived at the Today Show in New York City on Monday.

The actress, 31 – whose father is U2’s Bono – cut an elegant figure in a chic black halterneck dress while she was busy promoting her new Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters.

The strapless ensemble showed off her tight arms while the dropped waist softened her stately figure.

The stunner tied her highlighted locks back into a ponytail and adorned them with a pair of eye-catching dangling earrings.

Eve slipped her feet into black peeptoe heels and tucked her things into a matching mini handbag.

In the eight-part series, Eve plays Becka, one of the Garvey sisters who seemingly team up to kill the abusive husband of older sibling Grace (Anne-Marie Duff).

Bad Sisters: Eve was busy promoting her new series Bad Sisters (LR) Eve, Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eve Birthistle and Sarah Greene

Created by Sharon Horgan of Catastrophe, the series also stars Dracula’s Claes Bang and Brooklyn’s Eve Birthistle.

It comes after the actress recently revealed that she made fun of Justin Timberlake after stealing her father Bono’s star-studded address book.

The star confessed to calling the American singer repeatedly before asking him trivia on the back of a cereal box when she was a teenager.

Eve has previously admitted to being a “little troublemaker” during her childhood with her U2 star father refusing to hire a “good looking support” band in her teens because of her wild ways.

And she admitted that she enjoyed playing pranks on her siblings while growing up together in Dublin.

She explained: “I like to take advantage of my circumstances sometimes, and when I was younger, I stole my father’s address book…

“I tried to fool a few people, but Justin answered, so we asked him trivial questions from a box of cereal.

Hello! Eve appeared cheerful as she headed to the TV studios from her chauffeured car

“He did well and I don’t think that’s why he hung up. I don’t know what he needs to win, he must be a very competitive person.”

Reflecting on her childhood, she added: ‘We got the best of both worlds because I grew up in Dublin and had my regular life in Dublin.

“Occasionally we go on tour with my dad and have this wild rock and roll experience and then come home and take the train to school again, it was a strange balance but I enjoyed both.”

Eve, whose mother is Ali Hewson, had previously revealed that her father tried to stop her from fraternizing with his support band when she was a teenager, urging “no more guys in their twenties.”

About her rebellious childhood and ‘hopeless’ love life in City and Country magazine, Eve said, “We were little troublemakers.

“There came a point in my teens when my dad couldn’t hire handsome support bands anymore. He said, “No more twenty-somethings, please God!”‘