Eve Hewson joins a stylish Daisy Edgar-Jones and Gugu Mbatha-Raw at the Bad Sisters launch event

Eve Hewson led the glamorous stars at the Bad Sisters launch event hosted by Apple TV+ and British Vogue on Thursday.

The actress, 31, who stars in the new series, looked chic in a sleek black ensemble as she mingled with her co-stars and guest attendees including Daisy Edgar-Jones and Gugu Mbatha-Raw at The Petersham, London.

Eve – daughter of U2 star Bono and his activist wife Ali Hewson – pulled out all the stops for the event, slipping into a cropped black blazer which featured striking white lapels.

She teamed this with a black vest and a sleek black maxi skirt, accessorising with coordinating black heels and a handbag.

Adding a touch of bling to her look, the Irish thespian added gold hooped earrings, while her two-toned locks were swept into a neat ponytail.

Meanwhile, Daisy opted for a cute and quirky look at the photocall, donning a pink knitted top which she teamed with jazzy silver trousers and white trainers.

The Normal People star, 24, looked radiant with a minimal make-up palette, leaving her cropped brunette tresses loose.

Gugu, 37, opted for a showstopping cobalt blue down for the event, with the dress featuring a pleated skirt and capped sleeves.

The stunner accessorised with a white gold-chained handbag and trainers which matched her dress.

Eve, also posed at the event with Vogue’s Deputy Director, Global Fashion Network Laura Ingham – who co-hosted the event with show star and producer Sharon Horgan.

The ladies then joined the rest the Bad Sisters cast for a group photo, including Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, Anne-Marie Duff, Sharon Horgan.

Also posing alongside the glam ladies were Apple TV+ Creative Director, Europe, Worldwide Video Jay Hunt.

The Bad Girls ensemble certainly dressed for the occasion, with Sarah Greene showing off her legs in a brown leather dress, while Anne-Marie was elegant in a cream, satin halterneck top.

In addition, other stars in attendance included model Lara Bailey who was chic in a black boucle jacket and jeans.

While model Charli Howard showed off her legs in an ice blue mini dress which featured a feathered trim on the sleeves.

Broadcaster June Sarpong was effortlessly stylish in cropped, patterned trousers and a black blazer.

With the likes of Pippa Vosper and Jay-Ann Lopez catching the eye in pink ensembles.

Reggie Yates, Afua Hirsch, Deborah Ababio, Vanessa Kingori and Sherrie Silver were among other names catching the eye with the sharp fashion sense.

Bad Sisters is an AppleTV+ series about a group of female siblings who hatch an unorthodox plan to murder their brother-in-law.

It comes after Eve Hewson admitted she hates watching herself on screen, despite her growing reputation as a talented actress.

The actress refuses to assess her own performances upon finishing a project – but concedes she broke her own rule after filming new show Bad Sisters.

Appearing on Thursday’s edition of This Morning alongside co-star Sharon Horgan, she claimed the show is so well written that she couldn’t resist watching it – despite knowing it would mean seeing herself in character.

She said: ‘I usually despise watching myself but I kept rewinding and watching scenes. It’s so good.’

The actress revealed she was instantly drawn to the project after being sent the script over Christmas, prompting her to cancel her plans.

She explained: ‘I was on my Christmas holidays and they sent me this and I was like, I don’t want to make an audition tape today but then I read it.

‘I had to change my Christmas Eve plans and make the tape. I had a Zoom with Sharon.’

Commenting on Horgan’s comedy-drama, she added: ‘It’s about five Irish sisters who hate one of the sisters’ husbands because he’s a terrible human being and so they decide to kill him.

‘All these things happen, they fail many times, but you know he’s dead from the first episode.’

In the eight-part series Eve plays Becka, one of the Garvey sisters who seemingly work together to kill the abusive husband of elder sibling Grace, played by former Shameless star Anne-Marie Duff.

Adapted from a Flemish series by Horgan, the series also stars Dracula’s Claes Bang and Brooklyn’s Eve Birthistle.

