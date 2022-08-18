Eve Hewson dons semi-sheer dress with Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff at Bad Sisters premiere

Eve Hewson stunned in a semi-sheer gown as she joined the elegant Sharon Horgan at the London premiere of Bad Sisters on Thursday.

The actresses were joined by their co-star Anne-Marie Duff alongside the rest of the cast at the BFI Southbank cinema.

The daughter of U2 star Bono and his activist wife Ali Hewson, Eve, 31, looked sensational as she layered the intoxicated number over a crop top.

Glowing: Eve Hewson, 31, stunned in a semi-sheer bedazzled dress as she joined co-stars Sharon Horgan and Anne-Marie Duff at the London premiere of Bad Sisters on Thursday

She finished off her outfit with cut metallic silver pants and increased her height with a pair of black platform heels.

Eva piled her hair on top of her head, letting her accentuated front parts frame her face.

Sharon, 52, opted for a chic all-black ensemble consisting of a satin blouse and matching dress pants.

Cast-mates: Eva and Sharon were joined by their co-star Anne-Marie alongside the rest of the cast at the BFI Southbank cinema (Sharon, right, Anne-Marie, left)

Blitz: The daughter of U2 star Bono and his activist wife Ali Hewson, Eve, 31, looked sensational as she layered the intoxicated number over a crop top

She seemed to be having the time of her life hugging her cast mates and laughing on the red carpet.

Elsewhere, Anne-Marie opted for a colorful dress with striking orange and floral parts.

In the eight-part series, Eve plays Becka, one of the Garvey sisters who seemingly team up to murder older sibling Grace’s abusive husband, played by former Shameless star Anne-Marie.

Tight: Elsewhere Anne-Marie opted for a colorful dress with striking orange and floral parts

VIPs: Sarah Greene opted for a beige trouser suit while Eva Birthistle stunned in a colorful crinkled dress

Fun: Sharon seemed to be having the time of her life hugging her cast mates and laughing on the red carpet

Sharon takes on the role of one of the other sisters, Eva, while Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene play Ursula and Bibi Garvey.

Another guest was Abbie Quinnen, who donned a printed vest and matching trousers.

It comes when Eve admitted that she hates seeing herself on screen, despite her growing reputation as a talented actress.

Cast: In the eight-part series, Eve plays Becka, one of the Garvey sisters who seemingly team up to fight the abusive husband of older sibling Grace (LR Claes Bang, Brian Gleeson, Anne-Marie, Saise Quinn, Sharon, Sarah, Eva). kill) and Daryl McCormack)

Stylish: Another guest was Abbie Quinnen, who put on a printed cardigan and matching trousers

She refuses to judge her own performance when finishing a project, but admits she broke her own rule after filming the new show Bad Sisters.

She appeared on the Thursday edition of This Morning, claiming that the show is so well written that she couldn’t resist watching it – despite knowing it would mean seeing herself in her character.

She explained: “I was on my Christmas vacation and they sent me this and I was like, I don’t want to make an audition tape today, but then I read it.

Reluctant: It comes when Eve admitted that she hates seeing herself on screen, despite her growing reputation as a talented actress

“I had to change my Christmas Eve plans and make the tape. I had a Zoom with Sharon.’

Commenting on Horgan’s comedy-drama, she added: ‘It’s about five Irish sisters who hate one of the sisters’ husbands because he’s a terrible person and so they decide to kill him.

“All these things happen, they often fail, but you know he’s dead from the first episode.”