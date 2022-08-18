Eve Hewson admits she hate seeing herself onscreen

<!–

Eve Hewson admits she hates seeing herself on screen, despite her growing reputation as a talented actress.

The daughter of U2 star Bono and his activist wife Ali Hewson refuses to judge her own performance when finishing a project – but admits she broke her own rule after filming new show Bad Sisters.

Eve, 31, stars alongside Sharon Horgan in the AppleTV+ series about a group of female siblings who hatch an unorthodox plan to kill their brother-in-law.

Reluctant Eve Hewson, (right) admits she hates watching herself on screen but broke her own rule after starring in Bad Sisters with Sharon Horgan

She appeared on the Thursday edition of This Morning, claiming that the show is so well written that she couldn’t resist watching it – despite knowing it would mean seeing herself in her character.

She said, “I usually despise looking at myself, but I kept rewinding and watching scenes. It’s so good.’

The actress revealed that she was immediately drawn to the project after receiving the script over Christmas, which prompted her to cancel her plans.

New show: Eve (far left) stars in AppleTV+ series Bad Sisters about a group of female siblings who come up with an unorthodox plan to kill their brother-in-law

She explained: “I was on my Christmas vacation and they sent me this and I was like, I don’t want to make an audition tape today, but then I read it.

“I had to change my Christmas Eve plans and make the tape. I had a Zoom with Sharon.’

Commenting on Horgan’s comedy-drama, she added: ‘It’s about five Irish sisters who hate one of the sisters’ husbands because he’s a terrible person and so they decide to kill him.

“All these things happen, they often fail, but you know he’s dead from the first episode.”

Opening: She appeared on Thursday’s This Morning and claimed the show is so well written that she couldn’t resist watching it — despite knowing it would mean seeing herself in her character

Talented: Sharon Horgan, who appeared on the show with her co-star, adapted the show from an existing Flemish series

In the eight-part series, Eve plays Becka, one of the Garvey sisters who seemingly team up to murder older sibling Grace’s abusive husband, played by former Shameless star Anne-Marie Duff.

The series is adapted from a Flemish series by Horgan and also includes Dracula’s Claes Bang and Brooklyn’s Eve Birthistle.

Reflecting on the decision to reshape an existing show for an English-speaking audience, Sharon admitted she was apprehensive.

Famous Father: Eve is the daughter of U2 legend Bono (pictured together in 2013)

She said this morning:It’s an adaptation of a Flemish series that was scary because I’d never adapted anything before.

“There’s an extremely abusive relationship in the heart. That’s the scary thing with the humor. You don’t want to shed any light on anything, but it’s a balance.”

The first two episodes will be available to stream on AppleTV+ starting August 19. New episodes appear weekly.