Evander Kane settles grievance with San Jose Sharks for undisclosed amount after club released him

NHL forward Evander Kane and the San Jose Sharks reached a settlement Friday over the complaint he filed about the termination of his contract last season.

The Sharks announced the agreement that they said had been approved by the NHL and the Players’ Association, saying they were “satisfied that its terms will not adversely affect the team, either financially or competitively, in this or future season’.

In a statement on Twitter, Kane thanked fans for their support and said the setback has made him stronger.

“I played my best hockey in San Jose and gave it everything I had on the ice,” Kane said. “I’m glad I can finally close that chapter of my hockey career.”

The Sharks canceled Kane’s contract in January for violating COVID-19 protocol while teaming up with their top minor league affiliate, the American Hockey League’s San Jose Barracuda. The contract termination cost Kane just under $23 million of the $49 million seven-year contract he signed in May 2018.

Kane and the NHL Players’ Association filed a complaint alleging that the Sharks had insufficient grounds to take that step. While that process was underway, he signed with the Oilers for the remainder of the season and re-signed for $20.5 million over four years in Edmonton.

The 31-year-old is in his fourth NHL organization after being drafted from Atlanta, going to Winnipeg when the Thrashers became the Jets, and was traded to Buffalo and then to San Jose. He was a good match for the Oilers and helped them reach the Western Conference finals.

Kane has been battling personal issues for a number of years, especially gambling and marriage issues. In 2019, he was sued by the Cosmopolitan Casino is Las Vegas for walking away without paying a half-million dollar gambling debt.

In an interview with ESPN after filing Chapter 7 bankruptcy in California. That filing claimed he had amassed more than $26 million in debt — with $1.5 million of that debt coming from gambling.

Kane’s estranged wife Anna has accused him of betting on matches involving his own team, as well as allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. Kane maintained his innocence, and after multiple investigations by the NHL, no evidence was found to substantiate any of those allegations.

