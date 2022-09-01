Evan Ross is joined by his wife Ashlee Simpson and Tracee Ellis Ross at his birthday party

<!–

Evan Ross was joined by some of his loved ones at his 34th birthday party, which was held in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The performer was seen at the event accompanied by both his wife, 37-year-old Ashlee Simpson, and half-sister, 49-year-old Tracee Ellis Ross, posing for several photos with his friends and family.

Several other entertainment industry figures, such as Terrence Howard, also showed up for the celebratory party.

Ross kept it casual in a slightly oversized green shirt tucked into black pants.

Simpson, 37, opted for a black dress that showed off her sculpted arms at the party.

The singer’s gorgeous blonde hair fell to her shoulders, adding a bit of brightness to her look.

Ellis Ross wore a sleeveless black shirt under stark white overalls.

Ross’ birthday party took place a few days before he celebrated his eighth birthday with Simpson.

The artist took to his Instagram account on Wednesday night to mark the special occasion and shared a photo of himself spending time with his wife.

The actor also wrote a short message to express his devotion to his wife for nearly a decade.

He wrote: ‘Happy birthday baby. It’s been the best 8 years to love you and live this life with you.’

Ross and Simpson were first romantically linked when they were spotted in each other’s company in 2013.

The latter of the two was previously married to Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz, with whom she shares a 13-year-old son, Bronx.

The former couple divorced in 2011 and they have remained on friendly terms ever since.

The actress later moved on with her now-husband, and they both became engaged and married in 2014.

Ross and Simpson started a family with the birth of their daughter Jagger, aged seven, in 2015.

Later, in 2020, they welcomed a son named Ziggy Blu, one year old, into their lives.