Evan Rachel Wood is a total stunner in a sleek black gown at Weird: The Al Yankovic Story premiere

Evan Rachel Wood attended the premiere of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, which took place Thursday night at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The 35-year-old performer made a big impression when she donned a striking dress at the event, where she was joined by the movie star, Daniel Radcliffe, as well as the musician herself.

The upcoming movie is currently premiering on the Roku streaming service later this year.

Wood wore a tight black slip that showed off her sculpted arms and flawless ivory skin.

The Primetime Emmy nominated artist added several elements of shine to her look by stripping herself in silver and diamond jewelry.

Her beautiful blonde hair was tied back tightly as she posed for several photos during the star-studded event.

Radcliffe opted for a navy blue jacket that was paired with matching trousers for the premiere.

The Harry Potter franchise added a bit of texture to his look with a button-up shirt.

The 33-year-old performer also posed for several photos with his longtime partner, Erin Darke.

The actress stood out as she wore a partially translucent light blue dress during the event.

Radcliffe made it a point to spend time with Yankovic himself, and the two posed for several photos.

The 62-year-old musician wore a patterned multicolored button-up shirt, as well as a set of jet black trousers and a matching pair of shoes.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was originally intended as a short film starring Aaron Paul and was released in 2010.

Development of the film itself was announced last January, when Radcliffe signed up to appear in the Eric Appel-directed role.

In addition to serving as the inspiration for the film, Yankovic co-wrote the script with Appel and was one of the producers.

Although the feature film was produced as a biopic, it also contains heavy elements of parody and embellishment.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story follows the musician as he unexpectedly rises from obscurity to fame.

In addition to Wood, who will play Madonna in the upcoming film, the cast includes artists like Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson, and Toby Huss, among others.

The musician himself played a music manager in the film and was featured in the trailer.

Production began last February, with Los Angeles as the primary filming location.

Yankovic surprised many when he announced that the film crew had packed up after just 18 days of production.

The feature film premiered on Thursday evening at the annual International Film Festival.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is also scheduled to hit the Roku streaming service on November 4.