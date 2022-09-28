Evan Rachel Wood accused of faking FBI letter against fiancé Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson’s ex-fiancée, actress Evan Rachel Wood, was charged Tuesday with helping distribute a fake FBI letter accusing the rocker of being under investigation for sexually abusing women.

Manson is suing West World star Wood and her romantic partner, recording artist Illma Gore, for libel over what he called the “evil” and “false” sexual abuse allegations they have leveled against him, which he claims are “successful”. music, TV have derailed. and film career.’

On Tuesday, Manson’s attorney Jackson Trugman said in Los Angeles Superior Court that Gore had used the allegedly forged FBI letter to recruit other women to accuse his client of abuse.

“We have evidence that Miss Wood and Miss Gore cooperated with this letter,” he told the court.

Wood denied the allegation, saying in a written statement that she “did not distribute the false FBI letter.”

But Trugman disputed her denial, telling LA Superior Court Judge Teresa Beaudet, “It would be inappropriate to conclude from Miss Wood’s statement alone that she did not circulate this letter.”

Judge Beaudet continued the hearing through December 1, ordering Gore to submit to questioning by Manson’s lawyers in a statement to be held before October 27.

In his lawsuit, Manson, 53 – real name Brian Warner – alleges that in their alleged FBI letter forgery they impersonated an FBI agent in order to distribute the letter in order to “create the false appearance” that Manson’s alleged victims and their families were in danger.

The performer claims the couple created a fake email address to make it look like Manson, 53, sent her “illegal pornography.”

He also accuses them of recruiting, coordinating and pressuring women to make false accusations of abuse against Manson.

And he claims that Gore hacked into his computer, phone and email account to get his passwords and social security number.

He claims she used the information she obtained from his accounts to orchestrate and promulgate “false charges” against him.

Wood, 34, has said that Manson “brainwashed and manipulated her into submission” and that he “started looking after me when I was a teenager and brutally abused me for years.”

She also claimed that the musician was ‘forced’ [her] to a commercial sexual act under false pretenses’ and ‘essentially raped’ [her] on camera’.

And she detailed her abuse allegations in a two-part HBO documentary called Phoenix Rising.

Manson is suing Wood and Gore for defamation, emotional distress and ‘internet impersonation’, among other charges, and is seeking damages of an undisclosed amount ‘at trial’, as well as ‘an injunction prohibiting Wood and Gore from participating. to further unlawful acts’ against him.

The lawsuit alleges that Wood, with Gore’s help, fabricated her allegations against Manson in an effort to provide “more fabricated content” for Phoenix Rising, which both women worked on.

Wood’s lawyers have called Manson’s defamation charge “undeserved,” and an example of the retaliation Manson Wood long threatened if she spoke out about his abuse.

LA County sheriffs are working on possible criminal charges against Manson.

But controversial Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said last week his office needs more evidence before they can consider those charges, despite the sheriff’s team working 19 months to file a case. to present.

The sheriff’s investigation covers allegations of sexual abuse and domestic violence against the singer, dating from 2009 to 2011.

But despite nearly two years of work, Gascon’s office called the evidence gathered against Mansion only “partial.”

“Once we receive everything, experienced prosecutors will carefully and deliberately review everything submitted before making a decision on the application,” the DA said in a statement.

“This review will take some time, but rest assured, our office takes these allegations very seriously.”

The LA Sheriff’s investigation included a November search of Manson’s West Hollywood home, where media devices and other items were seized.

The statute of limitations for rape in California is 10 years, so charges may depend on the type of crime and how long ago it happened.

Authorities have not identified the women involved, but several have publicly claimed that they were physically, sexually and emotionally abused by Manson around the time of the incidents under investigation, and some have filed civil lawsuits.

They include Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, whose lawyer said she also gave interviews to law enforcement officers.

British-born Bianco claims she was raped and subjected to sleep deprivation and forced labor after Manson offered to help her obtain a work visa.

Manson’s legal team has called the criminal charges against him “demonstrably false.”