Evan Peters transforms into Jeffrey Dahmer in promo shot for upcoming Netflix limited series

Netflix has released a new image of Evan Peters playing Jeffrey Dahmer for a new Ryan Murphy limited series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The shot shows a profile of Peters from behind as he takes on the role of the infamous serial killer who murdered 17 people between 1978 and 1991.

The limited series tells Dahmer’s story from the perspective of his victims, examining the major mistakes Wisconsin law enforcement officers made in handling the investigation of the infamous mass murderer.

The show also features actors Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford and Richard Jenkins, with directors Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin and Janet Mock.

Peters has worked with Murphy on a number of projects in the past, including nine of the ten seasons of American Horror Story, as well as the Pose series.

Peters told in April Variety about the arduous task he took to research Dahmer in depth for the role.

“I’ve read so much, I’ve seen so much, I’ve seen so much, and at some point you have to say, ‘Okay, that’s enough,'” he said. “There are beautifully written scripts. You can have all the backstory you want, but in the end we don’t make a documentary.

Dahmer was convicted in 1992 of 16 murders of which he was charged and sentenced to 16 life sentences. He was beaten to death by another inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin, in November 1994

‘It’s more about keeping the idea and the continuous line of why you’re telling the story and always have that as a guideline.’

Dahmer’s horrific story is chronicled in the past in the 2002 film Dahmer, in which Jeremy Renner played the title role; as well as 2017’s My Friend Dahmer, in which Ross Lynch played a teenage version of the budding serial killer.

Murphy is working on the project with Ian Brennan. The limited series will be released on the streaming service later this year.