Evan Peters is seen as Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy’s MONSTER detailing macabre crime spree

Netflix has released two new images of Evan Peters playing Jeffrey Dahmer for Ryan Murphy’s limited series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The photos show the 35-year-old St. Louis resident in the role of the infamous serial killer — who killed 17 people between 1978 and 1991 — wearing glasses, wearing a striped retro polo shirt with a belt and blue jeans.

Peters looks forward in the promotional footage playing Dahmer, who worked at a chocolate factory in Milwaukee.

The limited series tells the story of Dahmer from the perspective of his victims, examining the grave mistakes the Wisconsin police made in handling the investigation of the infamous mass murderer, who made national headlines for acts of cannibalism and necrophilia involving his victims were involved.

The show also features actors Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford and Richard Jenkins, with directors Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin and Janet Mock.

Miller and Jenkins will play the roles of Dahmer’s parents, while Nash will play Dahmer’s neighbor Glenda Cleveland, who unsuccessfully tried to report his bizarre behavior to authorities.

Peters has worked with Murphy on a number of projects in the past, including nine of the ten seasons of American Horror Story, as well as the Pose series.

Crime: Dahmer was convicted in 1992 of 16 murders of which he was charged and sentenced to 16 life sentences. He was beaten to death by another inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin, in November 1994

Peters told in April Variety about the painstaking task he took to research Dahmer in depth for the role.

“I’ve read so much, I’ve seen so much, I’ve seen so much, and at some point you have to say, ‘Okay, that’s enough,'” he said. ‘There are beautifully written scripts. You can have all the backstory you want, but in the end we don’t make a documentary.

‘It’s more about keeping the idea and the continuous line of why you’re telling the story and always have that as a guideline.’

Dahmer was convicted in 1992 of 16 murders of which he was charged and sentenced to 16 life sentences. He was beaten to death with a metal bar in November 1994 by Christopher Scarver, another inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

Dahmer’s horrific story is chronicled in the past in the 2002 film Dahmer, in which Jeremy Renner played the title role; as well as 2017’s My Friend Dahmer, in which Ross Lynch played a teenage version of the budding serial killer.

Murphy excels at describing true crime fiction from the 90s, with past American Crime Story projects including 2018’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace and The People Vs. P. B. Simpson.

Murphy is working on the project with Ian Brennan. The limited series will be released on the streaming service later this year.