Evan Peters admits playing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was one of ‘hardest’ things he’s ever done

Evan Peters has admitted that playing serial killer Jefferey Dahmer in his new Netflix series was “one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do.”

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story chronicles the shocking murders of 17 youths and children at the hands of the Milwaukee Killer between 1978 and 1991.

and in a netflix interviewThe actor, 35, said he was “scared” to take on the role because of Dahmer’s horrific past, adding that he had to go to “dark places” during filming to get into the mindset of the killer.

Difficult: Evan Peters admitted playing serial killer Jefferey Dahmer in his new Netflix series was “one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do”

Netflix retells Dahmer’s story from the perspective of his victims, who were predominantly black, and explores the major mistakes Wisconsin police made in handling the investigation of the notorious mass murderer, who made national headlines for acts of violence. cannibalism and necrophilia.

In preparation for his portrayal of the infamous killer, Evan watched Stone Phillips’ interview with the real killer, while reading various biographies and the 1992 police report on Dahmer’s confession.

Additionally, the star heard audio of the killer speaking to a psychologist or detective who interviewed him, and Evan said he was nervous about taking on the role and noted how important it was to give an ‘authentic’ account to respect the victims. loved ones.

Monster: Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story chronicles the shocking murders of 17 youths and children at the hands of the Milwaukee Killer between 1978 and 1991 (Dahmer photographed in 1991)

He explained, “It was so amazing that it all really happened that it felt important to be respectful of the victims, the families of the victims, to try to tell the story as authentically as possible.”

On how difficult the process was, he continued, “Honestly, I was so scared by all the stuff he did and I just dived into it, and trying to commit to that was absolutely going to be one of the hardest things I’ve ever had.” do in my life because I wanted it to be very authentic.

“But to do that, you would have to go to very dark places and stay there for a long period of time.”

Evan went on to credit the crew that was on set with him for keeping him steady as he delved deeper into the dark theme of the series.

Role: In an interview with Netflix, the actor, 35, said he was “scared” to take on the role due to Dahmer’s horrific past, adding that he had to go to “dark places” during filming.

Investigation: In preparation for his portrayal of the infamous killer, Evan watched Stone Phillips’ interview with the real killer, while reading various biographies and the 1992 police report on Dahmer’s confession.

He said: ‘I have to say the team were instrumental in keeping me on the rails, I can’t thank them enough and I couldn’t have done any of this role with them…

“It was a challenge trying to have this person who was so normal on the surface but, deep down, had this whole world that she hid from everyone.”

The series debuted on September 21 to an audience of 196.2 million, earning the streaming service its best ratings since Stranger Things season four amid Netflix’s shift in reporting ratings from June 2021. Term informed.

It wasn’t without backlash, though, as viewers criticized Netflix for adding an LGBTQ tag to Jeffrey Dahmer’s new series.

Difficult: ‘Honestly, I was so scared by all the things he did and diving into that, and trying to commit to that would definitely be one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life’

Representation: “It was so amazing that it all really happened that it felt important to be respectful of the victims, the families of the victims, to try to tell the story as authentically as possible.”

Many called out the streaming platform, which has now removed the label, saying they were “stunned” and “disgusted” by the choice.

The series follows the infamous Milwaukee serial killer who murdered 17 people between 1978 and 1991, many of whom were young gay African Americans.

Many criticized the label, with one writing: ‘Netflix added the Jeffrey Dahmer series to the LGBTQ+ label. I am stunned.

Another wrote: They put Jeffrey Dahmer’s new movie under the LGBTQ tag and I’m disgusted. IT’S NOT AN LGBTQ STORY LIKE WTF.’

While someone else said, ‘This is not the rendering we’re looking for’ after the issue was raised on TikTok.

The true crime series has also been at the center of criticism for the continued commercial success of the true crime genre and the traumatic impact it could have on survivors.

The sister of Dahmer’s victim, Errol Lindsey, Rita Isbell, speaking to Insider Sunday, said Netflix never approached her about the series, calling it harsh and sloppy.

Latest: Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been a ratings success for Netflix, despite the controversy surrounding the project. The series stars Evan Peters as Dahmer.

“I feel like Netflix should have asked if we cared or how we felt about doing it,” he said. ‘They didn’t ask me anything. They just did. But I’m not hungry for money, and that’s what this show is about, Netflix trying to get paid.

In addition to Evan, the show also features actors Niecy Nash, Penelope Ann Miller, Shaun J. Brown, Colin Ford, and Richard Jenkins, with directors Paris Barclay, Carl Franklin, and Janet Mock.

Miller and Jenkins will play the roles of Dahmer’s parents, while Nash will play Dahmer’s neighbor, Glenda Cleveland, who tried in vain to report his strange behavior to the authorities.

Outrage: The series faced backlash, as viewers criticized Netflix for adding an LGBTQ tag to Jeffrey Dahmer’s new series.

Reaction: Many called out the streaming platform, which has now removed the label, saying they were “stunned” and “disgusted” by the choice.

Peters has previously worked with creator Ryan Murphy on a number of projects, including nine of the 10 seasons of American Horror Story, as well as the Pose series.

Peters in April said Variety about the painstaking task he had undertaken to thoroughly research Dahmer for the part.

“I’ve read so much, I’ve seen so much, I’ve seen so much, and at a certain point, you have to say, ‘Okay, that’s enough,'” he said. There are beautifully written scripts. You can have all the backstory you want, but at the end of the day we’re not making a documentary.

“It’s more about keeping the idea and the direct line of why you’re telling the story and always having that as your guiding light.”

Dahmer in 1992 was convicted of 16 murders he had been charged with and sentenced to 16 life terms in prison.

He was beaten to death with a metal bar in November 1994 by Christopher Scarver, another inmate at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin.

Dahmer’s gruesome story was recounted in the 2002 film Dahmer, in which Jeremy Renner played the title role; as well as 2017’s My Friend Dahmer, in which Ross Lynch played a teenage version of the nascent serial killer.