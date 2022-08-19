Eva Mendes thinks it’s ‘cute and charming’ that Ryan Gosling is playing Ken in the new Barbie movie

Eva Mendes thinks it’s “cute and charming” that longtime partner Ryan Gosling is starring in the Barbie movie.

The 48-year-old actress is thrilled to be playing the part of Ken in the star-studded film.

“Eva always supports the movies Ryan makes. She thinks it’s cute and charming that he’s playing Ken.” US Weekly as quoted one source.

Ryan, 41, will appear in the film alongside Margot Robbie, and his longtime partner has embraced her sweetheart’s movie makeover, which includes his striking blonde hair.

“They had a fun role-playing game together after he went blonde. They both had a good laugh.’

Eva has taken a step back from her acting career since she had her first child. But the Hitch star previously revealed that her “ambition is coming back.”

She shares Amada, six, and Esmeralda, seven, with The Gray Man actor.

During an interview in 2020, Eva explained: “I feel like, as far as my ambition is concerned, it hasn’t gone away, it’s just shifted to the kids.

“I cheer and look up to those women who can do anything, but I’m not one of them – and luckily I have the choice not to work and I realize how lucky I am that it’s even a choice.

Final Movie: Eva’s last movie was 2014’s Lost River. She hasn’t ruled out returning to movies, but has conditions, saying ‘I don’t want to do anything violent, I don’t want to do anything sexual’

“I’ve been so happy to breed with my babies, but now that they’re four and six, I’m starting to feel like my ambition is back.”

Eva was one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood at the height of her career. Her last film was 2014’s Lost River.

But in the beginning, she was told by a casting director that she was “too ethnic.”

Casting: The former model claims a casting director told her she was “too ethnic” to be the face of an American product. Eva has since gone on to design her own clothing line for the American retailer NY & Co

New product line: The Fast Five actress focuses part of her ambition on promoting Skura-style cleaning products for the kitchen. She starred in a new promotional video on Instagram earlier this week

Born in Miami, Florida, to Cuban parents, Eva revealed, “There was a commercial casting director who had me audition for commercials and kept bringing me in to call back. One day, after a year of never getting a job, I said, ‘Okay, tell me what I need to change so I can be cast?’ “She said, ‘Honey, it’s just your looks. You’re too ethnic, so you’ll never be the face of an American product.'”

The determined actress has proven the casting director wrong. She helped create the Eva Mendes collection for clothing retailer NY & Co. She’s also the face of a new line of Skura-style kitchen cleaning products, and released a new video on Instagram earlier this week.

Whether she will return to acting is a gamble. In an interview in May on Today with Hoda and Jennathe busy partner, mom and entrepreneur wrote down the things she doesn’t want to do on the screen: ‘I don’t want to do anything violent, I don’t want to do anything sexual, I don’t want to do anything like, you know… I’m like, what’s left about it?’

Mendes revealed on Thursday that Gosling is the wallpaper on her cell phone in a video about cleaning.

The movie star was wearing a vintage-looking dress as she cleaned up her kitchen during the black and white clip.

The star wiped her cell phone when she flashed the image of Ryan looking nicely styled.

It was 2:32 pm and the date was May 3.