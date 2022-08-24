Eva Mendes rocks a brown polka dot dress while hosting a brunch for Skura Style in West Hollywood

<!–

Eva Mendes looked stunning in a brown polka-dot midi dress as she hosted a Skura Style brunch at Michelin-starred chef John Fraser’s Ardor in The West Hollywood.

For the occasion, the 48-year-old actress, who serves as co-owner and ambassador of the lifestyle brand along with co-founders Linda Sawyer and Alison Matz, was joined by some of her closest friends on the restaurant’s lush terrace.

Brunch consisted of a Green Beauty juice, avocado toast, a seasonal fruit platter, and a gooseberry phyllo dough pizza.

Mendes completed her chic ensemble with a white belt that accentuated her fitted waist, matching heels and a timeless shoulder bag.

Skura Style, launched in 2018, introducing customers to the heavy-duty skrubby sponge, an award-winning, quick-drying sponge.

The brand has earned numerous accolades over the years, including taking the title of Good Housekeeping’s Best Cleaning Products Awards and a Clean House Awards from Better Homes & Gardens.

Her latest outing comes after the unveiling of her brand’s “everyday cleaning must-haves,” including microfiber towels and “the smartest sponge in the world.”

In the video, fans saw her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, 48, on her phone’s lock screen as she showed how she keeps her phone clean.

The actors have two daughters, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, seven, and Amada Lee Gosling, six. They met in 2011 when they filmed the movie The Place Beyond The Pines together.