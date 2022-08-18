Eva Mendes reveals her longtime partner Ryan Gosling is the wallpaper on her cell phone

It seems that after more than ten years together, these two are still madly in love.

Eva Mendes revealed on Thursday that Ryan Gosling is the wallpaper on her cell phone in a cleaning video.

The actors – both 48 – have two daughters, Esmeralda Amada Gosling, seven, and Amada Lee Gosling, six. They met in 2011 when they filmed the movie The Place Beyond The Pines together.

The movie star was wearing a vintage-looking dress as she cleaned up her kitchen during the black and white clip.

The star wiped her cell phone when she flashed the image of Ryan looking nicely styled.

It was 2:32 pm and the date was May 3.

‘Okay, here it is! My daily cleaning must-haves: -Wipe a microfiber cloth, always carry one with me to clean my phone and glasses (and stainless steel kitchen appliances) -Towel ta-da is the best towel I’ve used to dry my dishes, ‘ she shared.

“Obviously the smartest sponge in the world that feels best in the hand and never smells – good music while cleaning always helps me get in the zone.”

She ended with, ‘All my @skurastyle cleaning tools are in the link in bio. I want to know… do you have any cleaning rituals?’

This comes after Ryan explained that one of the reasons he took on his last role in Netflix’s The Gray Man was to spend time with his kids and take them to new destinations.

He added that his current role as Ken in the Barbie movie was also partly inspired by his children, as it allows him to introduce his work to them.

Speaking to Heat Magazine, he said, “I’m like a dad first and foremost, and part of the reason for making the movie” [The Gray Man] this opportunity was for us to go to these interesting places and be there with my kids.’

Then he remembered, ‘You know it’s funny, we went to France and we went everywhere – we went to the Louvre and all these things. And if I asked them now, “What was your favorite part of France?” They’ll say, “The fruit bowl at the hotel.”

About how he would introduce them to his work as an actor, Ryan said, “Well, Barbie was one way of doing that. Not necessarily like I’m making it for them, but it’s the first time I think they kinda understand, though for life they can’t understand why I want to play Ken because no one plays with Ken! But that’s why we have to tell his story’.

The rare insight comes after Ryan shared how he was filming an epic explosion scene for The Gray Man when Eva called him about their daughters’ Zoom piano lessons.

“That whole scene revolves around me, handcuffed to this couch and we’re in Prague and there’s a lot of explosions going up and down, and I was there with Eva and the kids, and they were in a hotel nearby, and I got a call in the middle of one of the scenes,” he revealed on Good morning America.

“I kind of hid behind a couch and used my free hand, and it was Eva who said, ‘How long will these explosions go on, because the girls have a Zoom class for piano.'”

Ryan started dating Eve in September 2011 after he worked together at The Place Beyond The Pines.

Ryan talked about two of his upcoming films at GMA, his Netflix movie The Gray Man and his highly anticipated new Barbie project starring opposite Margot Robbie as Ken.

But worlds come together in The Gray Man, where Chris Evans calls Ryan’s character Court Gentry a “Ken doll.”

Ryan admitted that line was added to the script after being cast in the Barbie movie.

“It was after I was cast. Yeah, they could just feel it, I guess. I was the last one to recognize the Ken in me, but I can see it clearly now,” Ryan said jokingly.

Ryan joked “it’s a lot” to play Ken.

“I can’t even really get into it, we don’t have time,” Ryan joked when asked about his new role. “It’s a lot to be Ken,” he added.