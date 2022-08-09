Eva Longoria wears shorts to a fancy venue for the second time this week

<!–

Eva Longoria looked fit and fabulous as she was spotted at upscale Chinese restaurant Mr Chow in Beverly Hills with family on Monday evening.

Having been seen at several of LA’s culinary hotspots this week, Longoria stuck with what has become her signature look of the summer consisting of matching short shorts and blazers showing off the 47-year-olds svelte physique.

While enjoying the evening with her billionaire husband Jose Baston and other friends and family, Longoria looked stunning in a khaki number as she smiled and waved to adoring fans.

Stunner: Eva Longoria took business casual to sexy new heights when leaving Mr Chow in Beverly Hills on Monday night

Longoria, who has proven quite busy this summer as she has been working on a handful of projects, looked happy as she sported her khaki shorts suit paired with clear heels that further elongated the stars tan toned legs.

Her long dark hair was styled in a playful half up and half down ‘do with loose curls adding dimension and volume.

Gold hardware was the petite actress’s jewelry of choice as she further accessorized her dinnertime look.

Large hoop earrings, multiple chain necklaces laying just above her clavicle and several bracelets had the star understatedly dripping in gold.

Who wears short shorts: The Desperate Housewives actress showed off her strong, lean legs in shorts suit

The dynamic Latina who is known for her acting, producing, and advocacy has been living it up as she has been spotted at many of LA’s hottest restaurants.

Just the other evening the mother of one, 5-year-old Santiago, was captured in a vibrant pink shorts suit showing off her fabulous bod while leaving popular LA eatery, Catch.

The star, 47, looked every bit of summer time glam as her tight abs peeked out just above her shorts and her strong legs were on full display.

She must really like wearing shorts: The beauty also wore shorts when heading to dinner in LA on August 6

No stranger to working out consistently and living an active and healthy lifestyle, Longoria is clearly an example of a health and beauty.

The star, 47, looks better than ever and has shared much of her daily routine on her social media accounts.

Longoria’s much anticipated film Flamin’ Hot, a biopic of the genius behind Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, is slated to release in late 2022 or early 2023. She directed, starred and produced the highly anticipated film