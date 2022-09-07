Eva Longoria wears a top that says ‘tequila’ on front as she shops at Saint Laurent

<!–

Eva Longoria went for a casual look as she strolled through Paris on a shopping trip on Wednesday.

The Desperate Housewives actress, 47, wore an all-black outfit, which included a black Tequila sweatshirt, black leggings, and black sunglasses with white sneakers.

The mother of one was seen carrying a black shopping bag from French fashion house Saint Laurent.

The Grand Hotel actress recently shared a series of Instagram photos of herself dancing in a beachfront restaurant with her adorable son Santiago, four.

Eva showed off a soft golden tan in a sexy swimsuit and wore her dark brown locks in a messy low bun, with a cream hat.

“My little dance partner,” she captioned her post.

The Hollywood star is married to entrepreneur José Bastón; together they have son Santiago.

The Texas native has been busy with her many projects.

Longoria and her friend Dania Ramirez are co-producing a podcast that spotlights a family of Dominican women who fought a brutal dictatorship and sacrificed everything in the fight for freedom.

The actors’ new scripted podcast featuring iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Network Sisters of the Underground tells the true story of the Mirabal sisters.

They are Patria, Minerva and María Teresa, Dominican dissidents whose courageous activism and subsequent state assassinations sparked outrage that led in part to the fall of ruthless dictator Rafael Trujillo (aka El Jefe) in the 1960s.

Longoria and Ramirez – who formed a deep friendship after working on Devious Maids, which Longoria’s director produced – told TODAY that it was “a coincidence” to bring this story to life.

“It’s not shocking to me that women are at the center of the rebellion because women are disproportionately affected by this sort of thing,” Longoria said, adding that at this time “our democracy is under threat and women’s activism, I believe in this country to really get democracy back on track and to make sure that our rights are not taken away, that we are listened to.’

Longoria added: ‘We fight for everything every day. Women have to be twice as good, twice as efficient, twice as fast, twice as prepared and it’s still the reality.’