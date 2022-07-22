Eva Longoria walks hand-in-hand with her son Santiago during Marbella getaway

She has been soaking up the sun on a luxury yacht during a family outing with her four-year-old son Santiago and husband Jose Baston in Marbella.

And Eva Longoria looked effortlessly chic as she walked hand in hand with Santiago and Jose as she signed a book of honor at the town hall on Friday.

The American actress, 47, showed off her incredible figure in a form-fitting dress with a white collar and a figure-hugging waistband, which she paired with beige wedge sandals.

Couple: She styled her dark locks loosely in glamorous waves as she walked through Marbella’s old town with her son Santiago and husband Jose Baston

She let her outfit speak while keeping her accessories simple with a gold watch, while shielding her eyes from the sun with black sunglasses.

Eva accentuated her natural look with a touch of mascara and a lick of lipstick, while wearing gold earrings.

She loosely styled her dark locks in glamorous waves as she walked through Marbella’s old town with her son Santiago and husband Jose Baston.

Santiago appeared to be having a great time when he was seen grinning and flashing the peace sign as he walked with his mother.

Eva’s husband Jose, 54, cut a neat figure in white pants and a sand-colored shirt, which he paired with a pair of beige loafers.

The Mexican businessman shielded his eyes with aviator sunglasses and styled his dark brown locks in a slick style.

The couple seemed as smitten as ever as Jose walked with his arm around his wife, whom he married in 2016.

During the sun-filled outing, Eva stopped by the town hall to sign the honorary book and write a message thanking Marbella for the ‘beautiful memories’.

She signed a page of the book and wrote: ‘Thank you for all the wonderful memories over the past 15 years! We have so much more work to do together.’

The producer also wrote ‘besos’, which means ‘kiss’ in Spanish, and left her lip print on the page.

The family soaked up the sun on a fun-filled holiday in Marbella, relaxing on a luxury yacht and exploring the sights.

On Sunday, Eva showed off her incredible physique as she soaked up the sun with her family and friends on a lavish boat in the city.

The former Desperate Housewives star shone in a pink bikini bottom that she paired with a gray sweatshirt with the word ‘tequila’ printed on the front.

She was in her element looking out to sea in dark sunglasses as the sun shone behind her.

Eva let go of her long brunette locks as they fell in the wind over her back.

She wrote under the post, “En el mar la vida es más sabrosa,” which in English means, “Sea life is tastier.”

On her Instagram Stories she shared a photo of her son Santiago, which she shares with her husband José Bastón.

The model also shared several videos as the group enjoyed a Spanish meal, including two types of paella and several seafood dishes, while documenting their vacation.

Eva married her third husband, Televisa director Jose, in May 2016 in a ceremony attended by her close friends Victoria and David Beckham.

The pair initially met on a blind date in December 2015, hosted by a mutual friend in Mexico City, with Eva revealing that her future husband had no idea who she was.

In December 2017, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child and in June 2018 they welcomed their first child, whom they named Santiago Enrique Bastón.

Santiago is Eva’s first child, but the fifth for José, who was previously married to Mexican actress Natalia Esperon.

When asked in a 2019 interview what the secret is to her happy marriage, Eva explained that she and her husband respect each other and support each other’s goals and dreams.

The star said: ‘When I was younger it was so much about what I had to achieve.

“I have already achieved so much that I can now really sit back and enjoy the success and dream bigger with a partner.”