Eva Longoria showcases her incredible figure in a high-cut swimsuit as she boogies with son Santiago

Eva Longoria looked sensational as she showed off her incredible figure in a high-cut white swimsuit on Monday.

The actress, 47, shared a series of Instagram photos of herself dancing in a beachfront restaurant with her adorable son Santiago, four.

Eva’s swimsuit left little to the imagination, with the former star of Desperate Housewives having a hint of sideboob.

‘My little dance partner’: Eva Longoria looked sensational as she showed off her incredible figure in a high-cut white bathing suit on Monday

Eva showed off a soft golden tan and wore her dark brown locks in a messy low bun, with a cream hat.

“My little dance partner,” she captioned her post.

Eva is currently back in Los Angeles, but spent the summer in Europe.

The screen star, who is married to entrepreneur José Bastón, slipped her figure into a $255 thong bikini from designer Melissa Odabash as she soaked up the sun on a yacht last month.

The actress stays in top shape with regular gym workouts and often shares her grueling regimen with fans.

Eva attributes her fit physique to circuit training and strength training.

It’s been a busy time for Eva – last month she was the star speaker at a climate change event in Coral Gables hosted by the political action committee Vote Like A Madre.

Nathalie Rayes, Maity Interiano and Yoca Arditi-Rocha joined the Latina star on stage to discuss environmental issues.

The Texas native recently landed a role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Land of Women, a drama based on Sandra Barneda’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Land of Women is a dramedy coming to Apple TV+ based on Sandra Barneda’s bestseller of the same name.

The series follows Longoria’s character, Gala, an “empty nester from New York whose life is turned upside down when her husband involves the family in financial improprieties,” according to the BBC. Variety.

Gala, her mother (Carmen Maura) and daughter try to prevent “dangerous criminals” from pursuing her “now-disappeared husband” by hiding in northern Spain while trying to “start over and hope their identities remain unknown”.

The show, which will be shot in English and Spanish, is currently in pre-production in Spain.