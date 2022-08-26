Eva Longoria rocks a sharp and short black minidress at the Citi Taste Of Tennis New York

<!–

Eva Longoria started her weekend early with a leggy look in New York City.

The 47-year-old actress took to the red carpet at the Citi Taste Of Tennis New York, an annual event that kicks off the festivities of the US Open tennis tournament.

The Desperate Housewives star stepped out solo, without her husband Jose Baston, as she took a break from her directorial debut Flamin’ Hot.

Longoria stepped out in a stylish black mini dress with a plunging neckline for the annual event.

She had her long dark locks pulled back into a ponytail as she adorned it with gold necklaces with embedded diamonds and diamond earrings.

The actress completed her look with a pair of black pumps at the event, which was held on Cipriani Wall Street.

The actress also took to her Instagram story to show off her outfit in a short video before heading to the event.

She also tagged hairstylist Ricardo Rojas, makeup artist Victor Henao, and stylist Charlene E Roxborough Konsker.

The Latina beauty was enjoying a night out as she took a break from some projects both in front of and behind the camera.

She currently has the new movie A Circus Story and a Love Song ready and waiting for release, starring alongside Diane Kruger and Demian Bichir.

The actress also stars in an adaptation of HG Wells’ War of the Worlds, starring Ice Cube.

She also stars in Jamie Foxx’s directorial debut All-Star Weekend, for which no release date has been set at this time.

Longoria is also working on her own directorial debut, Flamin’ Hot, which is currently in post-production.

The film follows Richard Montañez, a janitor at Frito Lay concierge who used his Mexican-American heritage and upbringing to create the wildly popular Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Jesse Garcia plays Montanez, also starring Dennis Haysbert, Tony Shalhoub and Matt Walsh.