Eva Longoria nails summer chic in eye-catching orange dress as she steps out for dinner

Eva Longoria looked nothing short of sensational as she left dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The actress, 47, cut a very elegant figure in a bold orange sundress, which clung to her lithe figure.

She added height to her frame with a pair of nude high heels and carried her essentials in a beige woven clutch.

She wore big hoop earrings, wore her long chocolate locks in loose waves and opted for a full face full of glamorous makeup.

Her outing comes after Eva opened up about her past relationships on an episode of her Connections to Eva Longoria podcast that premiered earlier this week.

The performer sat down for a chat with author Isabel Allende, where they talked about their past experiences with love.

The actress is currently on her third marriage to husband Jose Baston, whom she married in 2016.

During the episode, Eva stated that she needed to learn how to overcome jealousy in her past relationships.

She stated, “I think jealousy takes such an amount of energy. I remember being so jealous and your stomach is inside out. It’s the worst feeling. Why would anyone want that feeling?’

The Desperate Housewives star then noted that she had to wait until she found Jose to slow down and rethink her priorities.

She said, “I think that’s why with my second marriage — no wait, my third — I found love at 40 years old, [my husband] when I was 40 – and he was 50 – it was like, “Can we just enjoy this life together?”

However, Eva made it a point to state that she and her husband still had their hang-ups.

She stated, “I mean, I’m still yelling at him for the toothbrush or something.”

The entrepreneur’s first marriage was to Tyler Christopher and they tied the knot in 2002.

The couple only stayed together for two years before deciding to divorce.

Eva began dating former professional basketball player Tony Parker and they married in 2007.

The former couple broke up and divorced in 2010, then accused him of infidelity.

She later met Jose in 2015, and they quickly got over their relationship, as they tied the knot the following year.

Eva eventually became pregnant with their child and she gave birth to a son named Santiago, aged four, in 2018.

The performer spoke about motherhood during an interview with Haute Livingwhere she noted that she wanted to instill good values ​​in her child.

‘I want him to figure things out’ [on his own]. At the same time, it is very important to provide structure and discipline’, she says.

The performer went on to talk about her parenting style, saying that she had become very disciplined as a mother.

She said: ‘I look at things day by day and I am very efficient. There’s never a minute in my day that isn’t counted – even playtime!’