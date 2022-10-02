Eva Longoria and Monica Bellucci lead the stars on Elie Saab’s Paris Fashion Week catwalk show

Eva Longoria and Monica Bellucci were the epitome of glamor on Saturday as they led the stars on the Elie Saab Paris Fashion Week runway show.

Desperate Housewives star Eva, 47, put on a leggy display in a crisp white shorts suit as she stepped back outside in the French capital.

While actress Monica, 58, brightened it up in an all-black ensemble as she posed at the event.

The ladies were seen having a friendly catch up while sitting in the front row of the show.

Eva looked stunning as she showed off her tinted pins in the outfit, with the star looking braless under her fitted blazer.

As an accessory to her look, the beauty sported a black clutch bag and delicate diamond jewels, while ramping up her height with a pair of pointed silver heels.

Eva completed her impeccable look with raven locks swept back, while her features were perfectly illuminated with a sleek makeup palette.

Meanwhile, Monica opted for a contrasting look and wore a long black cape under which she wore a black blouse with bows and sequins.

The Malena star added black wide-leg pants and curvy shades to her look, while her auburn locks were worn in a sleek style.

The pair were in good company at the fashion event and Olivia Palermo was also in attendance, looking sensational as she blossomed in a striking black patent A-line skirt.

Trio: Eva looked effortlessly stylish as she posed with Elissa and Elie Saab Jr

Big smile: she appeared cheerful as she stood next to Elie Saab Jr.

The stunner rounded out her show-stopping ensemble with a black lace jacket, chic top and dark green suede boots.

Elsewhere, Isabeli Fontana showed off her toned legs in an emerald green lace overlay dress that she paired with sky-high matching heels.

While Frida Aasen cut a stylish figure in a black mini dress and a matching long black coat.

Princess of Thailand Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, meanwhile, looked stunning in a bubblegum pink dress and matching platform heels.

With Jasmine Tookes gorgeous in a sombre monochrome dress.

Eva’s appearance comes after being a supportive friend on Friday as she headed to best friend Victoria Beckham’s first Paris Fashion Week show in the French capital.

She turned up the heat in a very sassy negligee style slip dress from her friend’s fashion line as she headed to the fashion event.

It comes after she was previously stunned in a candy pink bra top that she paired with a matching suit — also designed by VB — as she sauntered around Place Vendome.

The TV star sat in the front row of the show and later got a hug from Victoria as the emotional designer descended the runway at the end.

Eva also joined the Beckham clan at the post-show celebratory dinner, during which the famed family crushed feuding rumors between Victoria, son Brooklyn, and wife Nicola Peltz.

