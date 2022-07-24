Eva Longoria lets her hair down as she dances on a table during the Global Gift Gala in Marbella

Eva Longoria let her hair down on Saturday night as she enjoyed a wild night attending the Global Gift Gala at the Hotel Don Pepe in Marbella, Spain.

The actress, 47, certainly sparkled when she wore a shiny sequin-encrusted sheer dress.

But it was her moves that were the main attraction, as the star went barefoot to a tabletop to get the party started.

In the middle of a lavish dining table, Eva threw her hands in the air and beamed.

She was joined by a friend on top of the table, while giggling guests snapped photos of the couple.

The Desperate Housewives star showed off some of her best dance moves, then held up an ice bucket with a bottle in it.

Eva, who is the honorary president of the Global Gift Foundation, appeared elated because she was the life and soul of the party.

Her glittery dress was by designer Toni Maticevski and featured a one-shoulder design with a ruffled mesh overlay.

The beauty had swept her brunette locks into a chic low ponytail, while wearing a gorgeous red lipped makeup.

Earlier in the evening, she took to the red carpet in towering silver heels before taking them off to climb onto the table.

And during a pit stop, she enjoyed a fruity cocktail from the alcohol brand Casa Del Sol Tequila.

The Global Gift Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to make a positive impact on the lives of children, women and families in need.

Eva runs a self-proclaimed project for the organization that aims to improve the social inclusion of women and children of Latino descent who suffer from economic and social inequality because of their gender and ethnic origin.