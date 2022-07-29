Eva Longoria is effortlessly stylish in cinched summer dress as she dotes on son Santiago

Eva Longoria was the fashionista every inch as she enjoyed some quality time with her family on Thursday.

The former Desperate Housewives actress, 47, adored her four-year-old son Santiago as she had lunch with husband Jose Baston in Beverly Hills.

Eva beamed with joy as she stepped outside, holding hands with her little tyke.

fashionista! Eva Longoria looked amazing as she enjoyed some quality time with her family in Beverly Hills on Thursday

The actress was the epitome of style in a striped sundress that hugged her slim waist.

She rocked a high ponytail and some big, flat shades.

Eva added a pop of color with her bright pink bag and matching high heels.

She cast a tender glance at her little one as she stood outside the diner, holding hands with him.

Summer stunner! The actress was the epitome of style in a striped sundress that hugged her slim waist

Meanwhile, her handsome husband opted for a fitted top with a black collar, rolled up gray trousers and taupe shoes.

Eva married her third husband, Televisa director Jose, in May 2016 in a ceremony attended by her close friends Victoria and David Beckham.

The pair initially met on a blind date in December 2015, hosted by a mutual friend in Mexico City, with Eva revealing that her future husband had no idea who she was.

In December 2017, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child and in June 2018 they welcomed their first child, their son Santiago Enrique Bastón.

Aww: The duo was joined by Eva’s husband, businessman Jose Baston

Santiago is Eva’s first child, but the fifth for José, who was previously married to Mexican actress Natalia Esperon.

When asked in a 2019 interview what the secret is to her happy marriage, Eva explained that she and her husband respect each other and support each other’s goals and dreams.

The star said: ‘When I was younger it was so much about what I had to achieve.

“I’ve already achieved so much that I can now really sit back and enjoy the success and dream bigger with a partner.”