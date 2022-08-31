Eva Longoria flaunts her incredible figure in a yellow bra and cycling shorts co-ord set

She is known for her sensational sense of style.

And Eva Longoria didn’t disappoint when she showed off her incredible figure in a sportswear set in a sizzling photo shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

The American actress, 47, looked effortlessly chic in a yellow bra and matching cycling shorts, which she paired with a sheer white cropper jacket.

She completed her sporty ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and protected her eyes from the sun with silver aviator sunglasses.

Showing off her natural good looks, Eva styled her brunette locks in natural waves as she sipped from her glass of water in the stunning snap.

She captioned the photo: “Always stop to enjoy the view.”

Her latest message comes after she reunited with her best friend Victoria Beckham as the duo headed out for a night out in Miami on Saturday.

Along with their respective husbands, David Beckham and José Bastón, they went with the mogul and his wife Isabela to good friend David Grutman’s upscale eatery Papi STEAK.

While Victoria and David’s two youngest children, Harper Seven and Cruz, 17, joined the party later, Eva shared a sweet hug with her goddaughter after learning that the 11-year-old was taller than her.

Victoria and Eva shared the evening via Instagram, sharing videos of their stories as they enjoyed a drink before heading out.

Giggling for the camera, the friends were dressed in matching VB Body one-shoulder uniforms – with Eva donning the camel version of the piece while the designer herself went for the number in black.

The former Spice Girl had her dark brown locks tucked into a low ponytail, while wearing a dewy palette of makeup.

As actress Eva let her chocolate locks fall freely in a gentle wave as she accessorized with a stacked collection of gold jewelry.

They explained that they were “twinning on all fronts” and drank cocktails with Casa Del Sol Tequila, Eva’s alcohol brand.

Victoria joked that her boyfriend was a “wasted actress” and a great barmaid and giggled to her stories to promote the tequila.

They were later joined by journalist Zanna Roberts Rassi, who stunned in her own Victoria Beckham black midi dress with a cut-out detail.

The group then moved on to Papi Steak, which features a ten-seat private dining area and a collection of premium steaks and seafood.

David and Victoria’s youngest children, Cruz and Harper, were also on hand to join their parents’ famous friends later at the party.

Harper, who is also Eva’s goddaughter, wore a yellow sundress as she joined in the fun – hugging her godmother at the table.

And while Victoria filmed her boyfriend enjoying a drunken dance with her youngest, Eva soon discovered the beauty towering over her – before planting a kiss on her cheek.

‘Most people are taller than both of us,’ wrote 5ft4 Victoria, while Eva from 5ft2 reposted the story, quipped ‘Why does everyone keep passing me by’.

Cruz also hugged the Desperate Housewives with the budding singer playfully putting on a shocked face as she giggled and wrote “love u cruzie.”

Eva tied the knot with her Mexican businessman José José on May 21, 2016 in Mexico.

They welcomed their first child together in 2018; they are parents to son Santiago, four.

Jose, 54, was previously married to Natalia Esperon; they had four children together: daughter Natalia, 26, and 19-year-old triplets Mariana, Jose Antonio, and Sebastian. Sebastian died as a baby in 2003.