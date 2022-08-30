Eva Longoria cuts a chic figure in blazer and jeans for dinner outing in West Hollywood

<!–

She is always fashionable, no matter the occasion.

And on Monday, Eva Longoria didn’t disappoint when she dined out at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood.

The 47-year-old actress cut a chic figure in jeans with a cream colored blazer and matching heels and opted for statement earrings.

Eva opted for loose-fitting jeans with a ripped hemline; she added a cream blouse tucked into the bottom.

Eva added an oversized blazer with matching heels and carried a Balenciaga handbag.

The stunner layered various necklaces with large earrings, bracelets and rings.

Eva pulled her hair back in a chic bun, sporting eye makeup and rosy cheeks.

On Friday, Eva was spotted in New York City rocking black leggings with a matching blazer.

The brunette beauty wore a baseball cap and sneakers for a casual touch; she added a graphic T-shirt.

Eva’s T-shirt bore the name of her tequila brand – Casa Del Sol – which she co-founded.

The day before, Eva wowed in a deep blazer dress with heels and showed off her tight legs.

The stunner attended the Citi Taste of Tennis New York on Cipriani 42nd Street in the Big Apple.

Eva is married to Jose Antonio Baston; they married on May 21, 2016 in Mexico.

They welcomed their first child together in 2018; they are parents to son Santiago, four.

Jose, 54, was previously married to Natalia Esperon; they had four children together: daughter Natalia, 26, and 19-year-old triplets Mariana, Jose Antonio, and Sebastian. Sebastian died as a baby in 2003.